Mysterious vending machines have appeared in Lidl stores in Poland. What is it about?

For some time now, some Lidl Polska stores have had new machines. Usually, there is a separate part of the store for them and a separate entrance. They look somewhat like a large ATM. What could this be about?

We asked about it at the network’s press office. – To test the deposit system, we have provided our customers with bottle lockers where they can return a plastic bottle and receive a discount coupon – explains Aleksandra Robaszkiewicz from Lidl Polska in an interview with Zielona Interia.

So far, recycling machines have been installed in 27 stores across the country. You can return plastic bottles there for 5 cents each. Depending on how many packages we throw into the machine, a discount is calculated, which we can then use for purchases in the store.

The chain’s decision to install vending machines is related to the introduction of a deposit system for plastic cans and bottles in Poland. This is to start operating on January 1, 2025. Before this happens, however, large stores want to prepare for the new regulations.

– The aim of the test is to learn about the deposit system from the operational side – first of all, we want to check the operation of machines, the demand for space in the store, the logistics of waste collection, IT solutions, as well as the time and scope of store reconstruction or servicing of recyclers – Aleksandra Robaszkiewicz tells us.

The first recycling machines are being tested in Lidl stores in Poland. They stand inside shops or in special added rooms /Jakub Wojajczyk /INTERIA.PL

As we have learned, Lidl’s bottle dispensers will be located in special attached rooms or inside stores.

In countries where a public plastic bottle return system already operates, a deposit is charged when purchasing drinks. At the moment, however, the German network in Poland has decided not to charge this fee. All plastic bottles with a capacity of up to 3 liters are accepted. Also from other producers and retail chains.

However, the refund amount per bottle is also lower than the European average and the rate that will apply in Poland. We already have regulations that say that we will get 50 groszy for a can and a bottle, but there are many indications that from 2025 it may even be PLN 1.

– Customers are very willing to return bottles in our stores – so far we have collected over 2 million bottles in the locations where we collect them, i.e. in Poznań and the surrounding area. We transferred the raw material to recycling plants in Poland – sums up Aleksandra Robaszkiewicz from Lidl Polska.

