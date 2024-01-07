Mystery Revealed! Findings of the Toba Pyramid and 7 Human Skeletons

#Mystery #Revealed #Findings #Toba #Pyramid #Human #Skeletons

FLORES JOURNAL | SCIENCE – Recently there has been a stir over the discovery of pyramid structures around Lake Toba, North Sumatra.

This reminds us of the discovery of the pyramid on Mount Padang, Cianjur, West Java.

Research Professor from the National Innovation Research Agency (BRIN) Danny Hilman Natawidjaja explained this discovery. Prof. Danny, who was also involved in the discovery of the Gunung Padang pyramid, said that pyramid research is still in the preliminary research stage.

He said that the unusual structure in the Lake Toba area is shaped like a pyramid, some of the structure is attached to a hill on porous rock made from volcanic ash around 74 thousand years old.

“But it is clear that the structure of the “pyramid” is, because it is still intact and not buried in the ground,” said Prof. Danny quoted from the YouTube channel Sakral Channel, Sunday, 7/1/2024).

Previously, this discovery was kept secret by them for a year, before being revealed to the public. Apart from that, the team of experts also found 7 human skeletons around the Toba pyramid.

The Toba Seta Pyramid, a surprising archaeological discovery, has revealed a mystery that has long haunted researchers and historians.

This pyramid was found in the area around Lake Toba, North Sumatra, Indonesia, and has become an international highlight.

This discovery occurred when a group of archaeologists were carrying out excavations in the area. They discovered a pyramid structure hidden underground and covered by piles of stones and soil.

This pyramid is quite large, with a height of around 15 meters and a base area of ​​around 50 square meters.

However, what makes this discovery even more interesting is the discovery of 7 human skeletons in the pyramid. These skeletons are believed to be the remains of humans who lived in the area in the past.