Nacho Ambriz will sue Toluca for debt, which could be punished for improper alignment – ​​Fox Sports

He left the Red Devils last October unexpectedly and 2024 begins with a serious problem between Nacho Ambriz and Toluca, since there is an alleged debt towards the technical director, who will take formal measures as soon as possible before the Conciliation Commission and Dispute Resolution of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Why will Nacho Ambriz sue Toluca?

The information shared this Thursday EXCLUSIVELY in La Última Palabra establishes that the Toluca Club has an alleged settlement debt with Ignacio Ambriz, which, to date, has not been settled by the institution towards the Mexican coach, who was for almost two years on the team.

Let us remember that Ambriz left Toluca on October 25, 2023 in a surprising way, when there were only four games left in that year’s Apertura Tournament. It was through a statement that they reported the unexpected dismissal of Nacho, who had led the Diablos to be finalists a year earlier (Apertura 2022), but they ended up thrashed by Pachuca.

“They have not settled Nacho Ambriz, former Toluca coach, they have not paid him what they owe him and it seems that he is going to sue. By regulation, they can even lose points,” said Alex Blanco in LUP this Thursday.

Why would Toluca be punished by Liga MX?

The possibility of a punishment against Toluca lies in whether Ignacio Ambriz informed the Liga MX of the debt. It is a fact that the person affected will only present the corresponding complaint in FMF Disputes, but, if the coach formally notified the League of the problem and, despite this, the Mexicans hired Renato Paiva, there would be a breach of the regulations.

If that were the case, the Red Devils would have incurred “improper alignment” by having appointed a new technical director without having settled the outstanding balance with Ambriz, being subject to the deduction of points.

What does the FMF regulation say about debts with coaches?

Next, what Art. 36 of the Competition Regulations says about debts with technical bodies.

“Players and/or members of the Coaching Staff who for any reason stop providing their services to the Club must terminate their contract and sign the corresponding settlement. The document signed between the Player and/or member of the Coaching Staff and the Club, for the early termination of the employment contract, must be uploaded to the SIID by the Club, immediately after it has been finalized,” the article says.

“In order to maintain administrative order and avoid inconsistencies between the date of deregistration and the date of termination of the employment contract, the Clubs must register with the FMF, using the tool available in the SIID, the early termination agreements. of contract within a maximum period of 5 days, counted from the date of execution of the document.”

FMF competition regulations.

For its part, Article 46 in sections “N” and “O” establishes the following regarding the settlements of coaches and technical assistants in the MX League.

“In the case of Technical Directors and Technical Assistants, who have had a previous relationship with another club, upload into the SIID (Internal System of the MX League) the settlement or the certificate of early termination of the contract with the previous club, establishing “the conditions of the corresponding settlement and/or letter of no debt between the Technical Director or the Technical Assistant and the previous club, as appropriate.”

“If there is any debt, the respective agreement on it must be indicated and it must be duly registered with the Conciliation and Dispute Resolution Commission. If for any reason, the parties have not yet reached an agreement regarding the debt, they may present to the aforementioned Commission a document duly signed by both parties, informing them that they are in talks to reach an agreement. The acknowledgment of any of these documents must be uploaded to the SIID.”

FMF competition regulations.