‘Nacho’ Cornejo remains second overall

The Chilean pilot Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) dominated the third stage of the Rally Dakar and, with a time of 04 hours, 37 minutes and 42 seconds, he won the day’s special.

The national beat the Spanish J by just over a minuteto Barreda (Hero), who completed the 733 kilometers between Al Duwadimi and Al Salamiya with a time of 04:39.20.

The podium of the day was closed by the Argentine Kevin Benavides (04:39.28), who on board his KTM took just 8 seconds longer than his predecessor.

José Ignacio Cornejo (Honda), the other Chilean in the category -and winner of the second day-, paid dearly for having to open the route and finished seventh, with a time of 04:43.02 hours.

Despite the above, ‘Nacho’ is second in the general classification. The Chilean accumulates 14 hours, 36 minutes and 02 seconds, who is only surpassed by the Botswana Ross Branch (14:31.51).

While, Quintanilla maintained his fourth place overall in Motorcycles in the Dakar Rally, adding a total of 14 hours, 43 minutes and 07 seconds.

Third is the American Ricky Brabecwho closes the momentary podium with a cumulative time of 14:36.59.

The fourth stage of the Dakar will be held this Tuesday, February 9, with the 631 kilometers to be competed between Al Salamiya and Al Hofuf.