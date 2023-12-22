Nacional-SC Braga live: follow the League Cup game

#NacionalSC #Braga #live #follow #League #Cup #game

Already eliminated, the islanders welcome Braga, who guarantee passage if they win by two or more goals

Nacional hosts SC Braga for the Allianz Cup. The home team is already out of access to the final four, but the visitors know that if they win by an advantage of more than two goals or if they win and score by three or more Sometimes they are in the semi-finals of the competition. The game starts at 8:15 pm (Mainland Portugal time).

35′ At minute 35, Nacional’s most dangerous opportunity! Witi appears behind the Braga defensive line but, in Hornicek’s face, he shot at the goalkeeper!

32′ It’s a goal! Worth the goal of Niakaté! Miguel Nogueira went to see the images and considered that there was no interference from Banza! It’s 2-0 on the scoreboard and, with this result, Braga are in first place!

24′ Brand Niakaté, but the move is being reviewed! At issue is possible interference from Banza after Ricardo Horta’s shot!

23′ André Horta finds Victor Gómez, the Spanish full-back finds Pizzi in the area and the midfielder shoots, for a great save by Lucas França!

16′ It’s a goal for SC Braga! Brand João Moutinho! Face-to-face with Lucas França, the experienced midfielder didn’t tremble! Ball one way, goalkeeper the other!

15′ João Moutinho takes charge…

14′ It’s a penalty for SC Braga! Marakis fouls Ricardo Horta and referee Miguel Nogueira didn’t hesitate to award the penalty!

12′ Lucas França is pressured by Banza but, with great technical detail, he simulates and plays with ease!

8′ Luís Esteves makes a dangerous move, the ball reaches the area but Hornacek anticipates it and grabs it!

The match begins at Choupana!

The teams have already entered the field, Braga will start with the ball…

The game is already being marked by protests by SC Braga fanswho complain about the fact that, next year, the final four could be played outside of Portugal.

Braga fans protest the possible move of the final four outside Portugal

The label reads: «Allianz Cup flight to the Arabian countries. Managers and investors can get on board, fans can watch.”

National eleven: Lucas França; João Aurélio, Francisco Gonçalves, Ulisses, André Sousa; André Sousa, Carlos Daniel, Luís Esteves; Carlos Daniel, Witi, Dudu Teodora.

SC Braga’s eleven: Hornicek; Victor Gómez, Niakaté, José Fonte, Borja; André Horta, João Moutinho, Pizzi; Ricardo Horta, Bruma, Banza.