Nacon Revolution 5 Pro review: “suitable” for PS5

#Nacon #Revolution #Pro #review #suitable #PS5

Advantages

Fits well in the hand

Most commonly used buttons are responsive

Long battery life

Cons

Inconsistent D-pad

No vibrations on PS5

Recommended price: €229.99

With the Pro Revolution 5, Nacon releases an official PlayStation controller that offers something slightly different than Sony’s material. The analog sticks are positioned like on an Xbox controller.

Nacon’s latest controller is released as an official PlayStation product, with which the company makes it clear that the controllers should mainly apply to your PlayStation 4 or 5. This is necessary: ​​at first glance it concerns an Xbox controller on which the legend was adapted. A few hours of gaming with the Revolution 5 Pro shows that this comparison is only partially valid: there is a lot that Nacon’s controller does better than those of Sony and Microsoft. We mainly tested the controller on the PC, as it also has a mode for that.

Buttons

To get straight to the point: the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro fits better in the hand than any controller from Sony or Microsoft. The stripe textured grips and dotted pattern triggers ensure that the device fits snugly and securely in the hand. The analog sticks with hall effect technology move smoothly and have a pleasant weight, which makes the controller feel very premium overall. That impression is further supported by the pleasant ABXY buttons, as they would be called on an Xbox controller. They also feel wonderfully responsive and clearly indicate when you have pressed them properly.

This also applies to the paddles on the back of the controller. The Revolution 5 Pro has four extra buttons: S1, S2, S3 and S4. They are located at the back of the controller and you can easily press them with your middle and ring fingers. The click is reminiscent of some gaming mice: clearly palpable and audible. This also means that the keys are initially a little too easy to press when you are completely absorbed in a game. Only pressing the buttons when you need them is a learning process, although we got used to it fairly quickly.

The only button that has been positioned less well is the select button above the right joystick. It is difficult to press without touching the joystick itself. Fortunately, that button isn’t part of the on-screen action most of the time. Furthermore, the D-pad leaves much to be desired: if you want to go up, you have to press the button a little harder than in the other directions.

Extra’s

With the controller you also get a box with extras from Nacon. In it you will find replacements for all parts of the controller that can be separated: the two analog sticks and the d-pad. Do the analog sticks move a little too far for your small hands? There are also extra rings in the box for this purpose. You place this over the handle of the analog sticks to restrict the freedom of movement. For the analog sticks, you can choose between a concave and convex cap or a thicker set, which makes the sticks stand out higher. Not a fan of a round d-pad? Then you take a classic d-pad out of the box and swap them. You can simply change each interchangeable part with your bare hands, making it easy to adjust the controller to your liking.

You can also make some adjustments at the back. First and foremost, you can click off the two grips. Below this there is a small recess to place a weight of 10 grams, 14 grams or 16 grams under each handle. Finally, a sliding switch lets you change the travel distance of both triggers: a short distance for on-off configurations, and a long distance for more precise input, like in racing games. Whatever you play or what your playing style looks like: with the customization options you can ensure that the Revolution 5 Pro suits you perfectly. The software to set all this up is also quite robust and should not cause any problems.

Connect

It doesn’t matter which platform you play on: you always have two ways to connect the controller to your favorite gaming device. For this, Nacon gives you a USB-C to A cable three meters long and a USB-A dongle. In the description of the controller you will see that it also supports Bluetooth, but that is only half the truth. The Bluetooth connection is used to connect your wireless earphones or headset to the controller, but it cannot send input. The controller also has an aux port through which you can connect a headset. Do you already have a headset, but no microphone yet? Then you can also use the port to connect a supplied microphone to the controller. Volume control is also built into the controller, along the back.

It is here that the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro starts to show the first defects: the lack of a Bluetooth connection to send input means that you cannot simply connect the device to any computer. To connect the controller to the ROG Ally or Steam Deck, you first need to get a USB-C dongle or dock. Fortunately, this is not a problem for most thoroughbred gaming PCs and your PlayStation: they simply have a USB-A port. You can also play wirelessly for about ten hours, just as Nacon prescribes.

PlayStation 5

The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is undoubtedly the most comfortable controller we have ever held, especially after the weight and joysticks were adjusted. The controller feels great in the hand and looks great, especially while playing. The aspect that seems less cared for is the LED ring around the right joystick. In some places the LEDs are clearly visible while playing, although this does not really disrupt the experience. What is disturbing is that the haptic feedback from the controller feels so pleasant and refined. Of course, if you play on PC or PlayStation 4, that’s only an advantage. Anyone who only has a PlayStation 5 will not notice much of those vibrations: haptic feedback does not work for PS5 games. The triggers, which have a variable resistance on Sony, also do not support the more advanced PS5 functions.

Conclusion

Do you enjoy playing games so much that you want to get a better controller for it? Then it depends from platform to platform whether you should purchase the controller. If you play games on the PC or PlayStation 4 and want a luxury gamepad, then the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is an exceptionally good choice. Especially in competitive games such as Rocket League and War Thunder, the controller can provide a significant advantage. Do you want a new controller that you will mainly use with the PlayStation 5? Then you better look at the offer from Sony itself. No matter how good the Nacon controller may feel in your hands, the fact that it does not support PS5 functions is a big mistake. Considering the cost of this input device and the fact that it has a PlayStation logo on it, this is actually incomprehensible. The Nacon Revolution 5 Pro was well on its way to becoming one of the best controllers ever, but just fell short of that goal.