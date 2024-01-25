Nadal and Messi sweep as the national and international athletes with the best image in Spain

#Nadal #Messi #sweep #national #international #athletes #image #Spain

One more year, SPSG Consulting reveals to us the ‘Sports Sponsorship Barometer, 2023 edition’. This is its 16th edition and as always the study of ‘Athletes with the best image’ It is one of the most interesting sections. It is carried out taking into account the AMPI index (Athlete Marketable Potentiality Index), which shows us which athletes have the best image associated with certain sports, and does so on a 100 basis regarding how strong the association is.

STUDY BY SPORTS

At the national level, the athlete with the best image is Rafael Nadal. The tennis player from Manacor has agreed with no less than 95.70% of those surveyed. The distance that the winner of 22 Grand Slams has over the second place is impressive, Fernando Alonso (37.25%) which is 58 points. There is no doubt that the Asturian, like the Mallorcan, has been the reference for Spaniards for two decades in a very media sport, although in this case we are talking about Formula 1. Another ‘classic’ like Pau Gasol (36%29%) closes the national podium, although very close to the Aston Martin driver. Mireia Belmonte (5.03%) is the first woman and ranks 12th.

In the category of international athletes, the SPSG Consulting study – whose CEO is Carlos Cantó – stands out above all to Leo Messi (90%) as an athlete with the best image. The Argentine’s effect on the population is notorious and was amplified even more after the 2022 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr, reaches 62.8%, which is not bad either. An entire world sports institution like Roger Federer reaches 53.10%. No woman has entered the ‘top 10’ of foreigners.