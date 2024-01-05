Nadal says goodbye to Brisbane amid memorable points and concern for his physique

#Nadal #goodbye #Brisbane #memorable #points #concern #physique

Rafael Nadal He was happy again on a soccer field. tennis and that’s already a lot. The Spanish legend returned to the circuit after a year and showed that if his physique is accompanied by talent and competitive spirit he will never be lacking although today it was not enough for him to surpass Jordan Thompson and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 de Brisbane.

Rafa took the first set 7-5 and everything indicated that he would continue his path towards the next stage in the tournament that, in addition to signifying his long-awaited return, serves as preparation for the Australian Openthe first Grand Slam of the season.

However, the Australian reacted in time and took the second heat in the tie-break after saving tres match pointswhich beyond the emotional factor always so present in tennis, took its toll on Nadal in the physical aspect. Rafa was no longer the same in the thirdshould have asked medical attention for hip discomfort and little by little, Thompson took over the match to close it with a clear 6-3 and take the best victory of his career against a living legend.

Jordan Thompson eliminated Rafa Nadal from the ATP 250 in Brisbane.

Third Pickard / LaPresse

Was Rafa Nadal injured in Brisbane?

Rafael Nadal He was able to finish the match without leaving traces of much pain but he really scared everyone when in the third set and already losing 3-1, he retired to the locker room after asking medical assistance.

The image of Rafa putting his hand to the injured area during the last year, the psoas iliacgenerated fear in all the fans and concern in Nadal himself who has made an enormous effort to return and enjoy tennis again.

Nadal finished the match and that is not a minor fact. The public applauded him deservedly as if he had won and thanked him for the 3 hours and 24 minutes of tennis which he gave to everyone present in Brisbane.

Nadal misses three match points but gives away memorable points

Rafael Nadal He had everything in his favor to finish the match in the second set but he couldn’t and Jordan Thompson I raise tres match points and then stay with the sleeve in the tie-break and start tilting the game in your favor.

With both of them holding serve from good first serves, it reached 5-4 for Nadal, who had a match ball to the rest. He could not convert it so that the match reached the tie-break, in which Thompson neutralized a 3-0 and a 6-4 down to make it 8-6 in his favor with the one that forced the third set: two more match points raised for three in total.

Meanwhile, Rafa left points that got all the spectators out of their seats like a “no look” that even Thompson himself enjoyed.

Thompson will face in the semifinals Grigor Dimitrovwhile Nadal, who stays around the 450th place in the rankingmira ya al Open the Australia with the filming of the three matches in Brisbane in singles and the match played in doubles.

The sensations were good, hoping that these inconveniences are nothing seriouswith that fluidity that the Spaniard lacked to close the game when he had it in hand.