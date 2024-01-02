Nadal started the year with a convincing success over Thiem – TennisKafe

#Nadal #started #year #convincing #success #Thiem #TennisKafe

Brisbane International, First Round

Rafael Nadal – Dominic Thiim 7-5, 6-1

Rafael Nadal recorded his first ATP win in a year. The Spaniard qualified for the round of 16 in Brisbane after a two-set victory over Dominic Thiem. The result, as well as Matador’s game, will certainly give his fans reason to be optimistic, with the former #1 not allowing his opponent to reach a single break point during the bout.

Today’s success is more special for the reigning Roland Garros title holder for another reason. He recorded his 1,069th Tour win, passing Ivan Lendl and moving up to fourth place in the event. In front of him are Novak Djokovic (1088), Roger Federer (1251) and Jimmy Connors (1274).

Nadal’s next opponent will be world #102 Jason Kubler.

Opponents recorded three aces each, with Nadal making fewer double faults (1-3). The Spaniard won an impressive 88% of his first serve points (23/26) and converted three of his six break points (50%).

The first set was completely equal, as in the first 11 games both opponents were very solid on serve and neither of them allowed the opponent to reach a break point. Both Nadal and Thiem showed very good court movement with the reigning Roland Garros title holder able to catch up and play some very well placed short balls.

Nadal reached set point after a long forehand that ended with a Thiem forehand into the net. The Spaniard also made a mistake, but shortly afterwards another opportunity opened up for him to close out the set after an excellent backhand attack that his opponent failed to parry. Thiem also avoided danger this time after a “service-network” attack.

Set point #3 came after the Austrian double-faulted, but Nadal sent the return out. However, Matadora continued to push and another opportunity opened up for him to close out the set, landing a wonderful passing forehand down the forehand. This time, the two-time Australian Open champion did not miss his chance – after a very good defense on his part, Thiem sent the ball out when trying to attack with a forehand and thus the first set ended at 7-5.

The beginning of the second part was much better for Nadal. An excellent passing diagonal backhand earned the Spaniard a break, which he cemented with a convincing serve win to make it 3-0. Thiem broke Matador’s streak, but not for long. Nadal continued to be convincing on serve, and a forehand out from the Austrian tennis player gave the “King of Clay” another break for 5-1.

Nadal did not miss the chance to serve for the match and made the final 7-5, 6-1 after an hour and a half of play.

