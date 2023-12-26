Nahuel Guzmán would not continue in Tigres and this is how the Argentine press reacts

Nahuel Guzmán would leave Tigres, they say in Argentina December 26, 2023 · 11:20 a.m.

The end of Nahuel Guzman in Tigers It would be close, as confirmed by the Argentine media, where they emphasize that the Argentine goalkeeper would be about to leave the cat team after having played in a new final of the Mexican tournament. El Patón would have some offers in the Liga MX, as well as on Argentine soil, according to two of the most important newspapers in the South American country.

According to newspaper Olé, Nahuel Guzman, at 37 years old, would be about to leave the feline squad. “Guzmán, one step away from leaving Tigres after a decade,” says the renowned Argentine newspaper, which chronicled the 10 years of achievements and sadness that the Argentine goalkeeper has had, being one of the leaders of the Monterrey team, as well as well as his time with the Argentine team.

The virtual departure of the goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman of Tigres would go through a generational change. Although the goalkeeper says he is whole, from the feline board there would be certain doubts that Patón can continue in high competition, this due to the series of sanctions and problems that he has generated throughout his stay in the feline team. Guzmán still has a contract for one more year with Tigersso a sale of the goalkeeper can be negotiated.

In Tigres, some options have been suggested for them to arrive as new goalkeepers, from Carlos Acevedolike Fernando Tapia, however, it will be the decision of the Tigres board, as well as the coaching staff headed by Robert Dante Siboldi who choose the best replacement for the Argentine goalkeeper who left several cups in the showcases of the feline team since his arrival to the squad.

The new destiny of Nahuel Guzmán

From Argentina They assure that the Argentine goalkeeper received offers from Blue Cross and other teams in Mexico, but his destination could be in his country of origin, given that several clubs could be interested in goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán. One of them, Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boysthe team from which the Argentine goalkeeper emerged.

