Naila was married off as a 16-year-old – the parents are sentenced | Sweden

After 19 months in Pakistan, Naila managed to escape to Sweden.

Photo: SVEN LINDWALL

When Naila was 16, she was taken to Pakistan, where she was married off to her cousin Abdul.

Photo: The police

In the summer of 2020, Naila was 15 years old. Two years earlier, she had come to Sweden with her family, and she enjoyed life in the new country. Every day she went out with her younger brothers to the farm in the Stockholm suburb where they lived.

They socialized a lot with another set of siblings, who, like them, were from Pakistan. The oldest brother was called Ismail and was two years older than Naila.

– For three or four months we saw each other every day and played football or cricket. In August he asked if I liked him. That’s how we got together, she says.

At home she kept quiet about love.

– In Pakistan, you don’t like your daughters talking to or spending time with boys. My parents only knew I was with his younger siblings. I never had the courage to tell them. I really wanted to, but I couldn’t.

At some point other Pakistanis happened to see Naila and Ismail together and reported to her parents.

– Mom and dad asked me: “Were you with a guy?” I replied, “No, I would tell you in that case.” It was difficult to have to lie about him, she says.

A broken trust

In December 2021, a male relative she had barely heard from for years suddenly started calling her. The relative wanted to know how she was doing, how she was doing at school and what her future plans were. He also advised her on which countries had the best educations for various professions.

– I told him that I wanted to stay in Sweden, and he asked why. I thought I could trust him, so I told him about Ismail – that I wanted to be with him and study here.

Naila told her relative about her relationship with Ismail. It was after that that she was told that she was going to Pakistan.

Photo: SVEN LINDWALL

The relative sounded happy for her. He asked to speak to Ismail, and she let him.

– After that I was told that I was going to Pakistan, says Naila.

The missing phones

The reason for the trip was that Naila’s mother was going to see a doctor in Pakistan. They would be gone for a week or so, she was told.

They missed their connecting flight in London. While waiting for the next flight, they stayed with relatives for three days. There they also met Naila’s uncle and aunt, who are married to each other, and the couple’s son, Naila’s cousin Abdul. She didn’t know it then, but they would soon meet again.

Just as they were going to the airport, Naila noticed that her phone, which she had been charging, was gone. They were in too much of a hurry to look for it. Instead, she got a new phone.

In Pakistan, her mother missed her doctor’s appointment. After a while, her father unexpectedly appeared, and later also the relatives from Britain. The uncle, who is a man of high status in their village, organized a big party so that everyone could greet him.

– It was a good day. But I lost my phone. Everyone looked but couldn’t find it, says Naila.

Her travel documents also disappeared.

The conversation on the rooftop

A few days later, Naila asked her uncle when she would be allowed to travel back to Sweden. He replied that he wanted to speak to her privately. They went up to the roof of the house.

There he began to talk about her father; about his poor health and how his uncle helped him with hospital bills and living expenses. Doctors had warned that the father could have a heart attack and die if he was exposed to stress, the uncle further explained.

Then he got to the point.

– He said: “I want you to marry my son.” It will be difficult for your father to find a man who can provide for you. My son has work and can take care of you,” says Naila.

She tried to refuse.

– I answered: “No, I think I can take care of my family myself.” I can return to Sweden and start working.”

The threat: “In our culture we can kill daughters”

That’s when he threatened to kill her, she says.

– He said: “In our culture, we can kill daughters who don’t listen to the elders, without anyone caring. I don’t want you to tell me anything. You must listen to me. You must say yes to the imam”.

– I started to cry, I was so scared. I said, “Okay, I’ll do it.”

She knew how violent her uncle could be. As a child, she had heard on the speakerphone at home when her aunt told her parents in tears about how her uncle had beaten her.

– Then I used to think: “If he hits my aunt in front of me, I will kill him.” But when it happened to me, I felt so weak. I did not know what to do.

The uncle called the parents up to the roof.

– They asked if I was involved in getting married. I said I was.

The call to Ismail: “Told him to wait”

A wedding dress was purchased, and after a few days she was taken to a small room where her uncle and other men told her to sign some papers.

– Then they took me to a stage. In front of the stage sat the whole family and all the villagers we know. Abdul also came to the stage and sat there with me. Everyone took pictures of us together.

– Abdul was very kind. He knew I was sad and tried to cheer me up and make me laugh.

Do you know what he thought?

– I think he wanted to marry me. He was happy.

Naila’s cousin, whom she was forced to marry, tried to cheer her up during the wedding ceremony.

Photo: The police

One night shortly after the wedding, she had to borrow one of her cousins’ phones and was able to call her boyfriend Ismail in Sweden.

– He got very upset and worried that I hadn’t heard from me – we used to talk four, five times a day. He asked what had happened. I said I had married my cousin. He cried, says Naila.

– I told how it happened, how I was threatened. And I asked him to wait and that I would come home.

Life in the village: “Never alone” i

For a year and a half, she lived as a married woman in the Pakistani village. The relatives stayed in Europe from time to time, but there was always someone there to watch over her.

– One person must always be with me. I was never alone.

Naila felt increasingly worse. She started having panic attacks and couldn’t sleep at night.

She brought up with her father that she wanted a divorce. He then replied that he could have stopped the marriage if she had spoken out in advance, but that it was now too late. If he sought a divorce, he would risk the relationship with his brother.

For 19 months, Naila lived under constant surveillance by her relatives in Pakistan.

Photo: SVEN LINDWALL

Contacting someone in Sweden was almost impossible. She was allowed to borrow her aunt’s phone, but only to call Abdul and her parents.

So she started saving all the pocket money she got from her aunt when they were out shopping. By May of last year, she had saved enough. When they were in town, she asked her aunt to wait in the car while she ran a quick errand.

The emergency call to Sweden: “Get me out of this prison”

In the store she bought the cheapest smart phone they had. She knew that not only herself but also her aunt risked getting hurt if the phone was found.

– I was afraid to do it. But I did it.

It went the way. On May 9, 2023, she sent an email to the social service in her home municipality in Sweden.

“Please do something and get me out of this prison,” she wrote, among other things.

The social services filed a police report and made contact with the Swedish embassy in Islamabad. Embassy staff were ready to help her – but it was still up to her to make the risky escape from home.

The flight to Islamabad

In September, her situation had deteriorated further.

Abdul, who had previously been understanding, began to accuse her of not getting over Ismail and her life in Sweden.

– He got angry over little things. He swore at me and said he would smash my face, she says.

She decided that the escape could not wait any longer. An acquaintance in Europe booked a taxi to Islamabad and the embassy announced that it was ready to receive her.

It was a Friday, and the husband went to the mosque to pray. Naila had secretly packed everything. As soon as he left the house, she ran out with her things and met the taxi.

– Whenever I’m nervous, I recite the Koran. I did that for five hours in the taxi. I was afraid he would come after to trap me and take me back to the village.

But the trip went well, and she arrived at the embassy at 7pm in the evening.

– It was so nice, they were very helpful.

On Swedish soil

She had secretly obtained a new passport online. The embassy helped her with a visa, and the next day she landed at Arlanda.

She had no idea what awaited her.

– When I got off the plane, police officers were waiting for me. They said: “Are you Naila? You must come with us.” I was scared and confused, I hadn’t done anything wrong.

At the police station, social services were waiting, who took Naila to a sheltered accommodation. On the same day, her parents were arrested. She had to go through many, long and demanding police interviews about what happened to her.

In the days between, Naila was finally able to reunite with her boyfriend Ismail, after almost two years. “It felt surreal, like a dream,” she says.

Photo: SVEN LINDWALL

In December, the mother and father were charged with child marriage.

Both deny wrongdoing. The father has said that in 2021, he and his brother decided that Naila would marry Abdul. If he had learned that she was threatened by her uncle, he would have stopped the marriage, he has said. It was only a year later that she said she wanted to go to Sweden, according to him.

The mother has said that she did not perceive the daughter as worried or upset when she was asked about the marriage.

“Because of me they are punished”

According to the district court, it has not been proven that they knew that she had been threatened by her uncle. However, they must have realized that she had no real option to say no:

“She was 16 years old, raised and brought up in an honorary context, i.e. she knew what was expected of her, and found herself surrounded by her family abroad with difficulties in getting home herself, e.g. due to her young age and as she did not have access to her own mobile phone or even her passport. [Pappan] and [mamman] have together and in agreement by exploiting this vulnerable situation which [Naila] was able to force her to enter into marriage with her cousin against her will.”

The parents are sentenced to one year in prison. Naila never wanted them to be punished.

– I just wanted to come back to Sweden. I’ve told everyone I don’t want my parents to go to jail, but they haven’t listened to me. They have said that it is not in my hands, that it is up to the prosecutor. But it is still because of me that they are punished.

Her brothers are in the care of social services. They are fine but are sad about what has happened, she says.

– I hope they can be reunited with our parents in the end.

The surprise for Ismail

The reunion with Ismail would take another month or so. When Naila lived in sheltered housing, she was not allowed to see him. After the trial, she got her own apartment and greater freedom. She decided to surprise him.

– He was on his way home from work, and I knew which way he would take. I stood there waiting for him when he arrived. He was very, very happy. We hadn’t seen each other in almost two years. It felt unreal, like a dream, she says.

Footnote: Naila, Ismail and Abdul are actually called something else.