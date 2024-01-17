NAINA ANDRYANTISTOHAINA – The privileged emergent decentralization

Transfer of power between Naina Andriantsitohaina and Justin Tokely, previously in charge of Decentralization.

“Decentralization is not an option but an obligation.” This has been the regime’s watchword since the first mandate of President Andry Rajoelina in terms of decentralization. This materialized with the development of the national emerging decentralization policy (PNDE) under the leadership of the Minister of the Interior and Decentralization, Justin Tokely. Following the transfer of power between the new Minister of Decentralization and Regional Planning Naina Andriantsitohaina and the former minister, Justin Tokely, yesterday, at the Anosy local development fund, the former mayor of the commune urban Antananarivo specifies that the execution of the PNDE will be its priority in terms of decentralization. “Regarding decentralization, the policy is already well established. The priority of the moment will therefore be its execution so that the decentralized local authorities enjoy the fruits of their efforts as well as those of the government,” he explains.

Convincing results are expected fairly soon from the start of the execution of the PNDE, according to the minister. This is a priority of the ministry given that President Andry Rajoelina has set himself the objective of not forgetting any commune because development begins at the base. “Decentralization is not just a speech, but must be lived and made concrete,” declared Andry Rajoelina to the CCI Ivato in July last year during the national meetings on decentralization.

Autonomy

Which makes the role of decentralized local authorities in the development of the country even more important. “I make it my obligation to fulfill this wish of the President of the Republic,” announces Naina Andriantsitohaina.

The emerging national decentralization policy is focused on the empowerment of decentralized local authorities (CTD) both financially and administratively. By 2030, the PNDE aims for a transfer rate of the State budget to the CTDs of 20% and a tax collection rate by the CTDs of 50%. High and long-term objectives given that, according to information from the urban municipality of Antananarivo, the rate of taxpayers who have paid their property taxes on built properties (IFPB) has not exceeded 20% since 2021. However , this year’s initial finance law presents a 16% increase in the municipal budget which is reassessed to 35 million ariary compared to 30 million during the previous year.

As a reminder, the PNDE follows the letter on the emerging decentralization policy (LPDE) adopted by the two houses of parliament in 2021. Letter which contains the broad outlines of the country’s decentralization policy. Last year, the national conference on decentralization was held at the CCI Ivato in order to validate the emerging national decentralization policy. Apart from the financial and administrative autonomy of the CTDs, the PNDE aims at the territorialization of public policies so that each community can develop on its own a development policy taking into account local issues and needs while relying on state policy national. All that remains for Minister Naina Andriantsitohaina and her team is to make it a reality.

Ravo Andriantsalama