Najib Amhali quit smoking ‘cold turkey’ after 27 years | Stars

#Najib #Amhali #quit #smoking #cold #turkey #years #Stars

Najib Amhali has given up his cigarette pack for the first time in 27 years. He said this on Monday in a video message on his Instagram Stories. After previously announcing his intention to quit smoking permanently in 2024, the 52-year-old comedian seems to be putting his words into action on the first day of the new year.

“I finished my last cigarette just after twelve yesterday. Actually, I had a few more: I smashed them in a garbage can. Children happy, everyone happy.” Although the comedian’s mood still has to get used to the good intention, according to Amhali. “I’m grumpy all day, f*cking grumpy. Sorry. It’s the first day, but we just keep going. But don’t get in my way. I’ve never experienced this before. Withdrawal symptoms.”

He also encourages others to follow his example. “I can do it, you can do it too. Let’s do it, we have this.”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  'Travis Kelce has asked father Taylor Swift for his daughter's hand in marriage' | Gossip

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Netanyahu’s justice reform package was mowed down in Israel
Netanyahu’s justice reform package was mowed down in Israel
Posted on
You’ve never used lemon, vinegar and bread like this: the foolproof trick for flawless cooking
You’ve never used lemon, vinegar and bread like this: the foolproof trick for flawless cooking
Posted on
2024: the year of empathetic area development
2024: the year of empathetic area development
Posted on
Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news
Alexandru Rafila talks about unprecedented investments: ‘They will bring a rapid positive change’ – Source news
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News