Najib Amhali quit smoking ‘cold turkey’ after 27 years | Stars

Najib Amhali has given up his cigarette pack for the first time in 27 years. He said this on Monday in a video message on his Instagram Stories. After previously announcing his intention to quit smoking permanently in 2024, the 52-year-old comedian seems to be putting his words into action on the first day of the new year.

“I finished my last cigarette just after twelve yesterday. Actually, I had a few more: I smashed them in a garbage can. Children happy, everyone happy.” Although the comedian’s mood still has to get used to the good intention, according to Amhali. “I’m grumpy all day, f*cking grumpy. Sorry. It’s the first day, but we just keep going. But don’t get in my way. I’ve never experienced this before. Withdrawal symptoms.”

He also encourages others to follow his example. “I can do it, you can do it too. Let’s do it, we have this.”

