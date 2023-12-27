Nam Pyeong-oh, a close associate of Lee Nak-yeon, said, “I was the first to report the Daejang-dong suspicions.”

#Nam #Pyeongoh #close #associate #Lee #Nakyeon #report #Daejangdong #suspicions

“Lee Jae-myeong cannot receive preferential treatment without intervention” Claims that his name is “unreasonable for the sake of Lee Nak-yeon’s withdrawal from the party”

Nam Pyeong-oh, former head of the Prime Minister’s Office’s Civil Affairs Office and a pro-Lee Nak-linked figure, revealed that he was the first media informant to report on suspicions of preferential treatment for the Daejeon-dong development project.

On the 27th, former Director Nam held a press conference at the office of ‘Solidarity and Symbiosis’, a think tank linked to Lee Nak, in Yeouido, Seoul, and said, “In early July 2021, we received a request from the natives of Daejang-dong to investigate suspicions of corruption in Daejang-dong.” We collected data from relevant personnel. “The consensus among experts was that (special treatment) was impossible without the intervention of Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myeong at the time,” he said. He is currently the vice-chairman of ‘Solidarity and Symbiosis’ and is also assisting former Democratic Party leader Nak-yeon Lee in founding a new party.

Reports on suspicion of preferential treatment for the Daejang-dong development project began in August 2021 when an article titled ‘Candidate Jae-myung Lee, who owns Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management?’ was published in a Gyeonggi-area media outlet. When the tip was received from the Daejeon-dong natives, former Director Nam was serving as the head of the General Situation Room at former President Lee’s presidential primary camp.

Former Director Nam said, “At the time, I decided to report it to the media rather than report it to former CEO Lee,” adding, “At the time, Representative Lee’s side was strengthening its negative offensive against former CEO Lee, and even if the issue (of the Daejang-dong suspicions) was raised, the truth was buried. “I thought it would give Chae an excuse to counterattack,” he said.

Representative Lee’s strong supporters demanded former Representative Lee’s departure from the party, saying that the Daejangdong suspicion caused Representative Lee to lose the presidential election and led to Lee’s judicial risk. The pro-Myung (pro-Lee Jae-myung) faction is in an infuriated mood, saying that former leader Lee is creating a justification to declare separation from the party. One pro-Myeong lawmaker said, “Former Director Nam to make such a statement at a time when former leader Lee is pushing for the creation of a new party is an act of trying to force a reason for him to leave the party.”

Reporter Jeong Seong-taek [email protected]