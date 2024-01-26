Names of most MPs for corona inquiry committee known

#Names #MPs #corona #inquiry #committee

ANP Prime Minister Rutte in 2021 wearing a face mask

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 13:47

The composition of the inquiry committee investigating corona policy is largely known. In recent days it has become clear that the PVV nominates Peter Smitskam, GroenLinks-PvdA Anita Pijpelink, NSC Rosanne Herzberger, BBB Claudia van Zanten and Forum for Democracy Pepijn van Houwelingen.

There are also many parties that do not delegate anyone: for example, the “old coalition” D66, CDA and ChristenUnie are not participating.

In Podcast The Mood Daan de Kort says that he is the candidate of the VVD: “Corona had an impact on all of our lives and it is very good that we as an inquiry committee are going to investigate this. I would like to make my contribution to that.”

Postponed due to

The House of Representatives already decided in 2021 that there would be a survey into corona policy. An inquiry is considered the most serious parliamentary tool. But last summer the investigation was put on hold. One of the reasons for this was that, due to the high workload, too few factions wanted to relinquish someone. Behind the scenes, there was also disagreement about the precise approach of the research.

In December, after the elections, it was decided to hold the survey after all. The precise research assignment may be adjusted slightly. The committee members will probably be officially appointed soon.

De Kort is the most experienced

Of the six MPs whose candidacy is now known, four have only been in the House since December. VVD member De Kort has been a Member of Parliament since March 2021 and therefore has the highest “seniority”. Van Houwelingen (FvD) also entered Parliament in March 2021, but he was not re-elected in the November elections.

Precisely in view of the corona survey, he returned as a Member of Parliament this month. The intention is for him to take the place of his party colleague Freek Jansen for six months.