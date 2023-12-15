Namibia expresses interest in acquiring Angosat-2 services –

The Minister of Information and Communication Technologies of the Republic of Namibia reiterated the interest in acquiring Angosat-2 services, recently launched in Luanda by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication.

The interest was expressed by Peya Mushelenga, during a meeting, yesterday, with his Angolan counterpart, Mário Oliveira, on the sidelines of the World Radiocommunications Conference, taking place in Dubai, promoted by the International Telecommunications Union.

On the occasion, Mário Oliveira said that at the inauguration by President João Lourenço, of the Satellite Control and Mission Center, that some countries had already expressed their intention to purchase Angosat-2 services.

In addition to Namibia, informed Mário Oliveira, communications operators in Zambia are at a more advanced stage in negotiations with Angola to benefit from Angosat-2 services, starting in 2024.

