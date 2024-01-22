Nan Ministry of Public Health warns to be careful Meningococcal disease After someone died, the symptoms were revealed. Anyone who was affected should urgently see a doctor.

#Nan #Ministry #Public #Health #warns #careful #Meningococcal #disease #died #symptoms #revealed #affected #urgently #doctor

January 22, 2024 – 3:16 p.m.

Nan Ministry of Public Health warns to be careful Meningococcal disease: 9 people infected, 1 person dead. Recommended to behave in a new normal way, eat hot food, use serving spoons, wash hands, wear a mask when having a fever or cough, avoid crowded places.

On January 22 Dr. Warinthep Chuesamran Nan Provincial Public Health Doctor revealed that at present Nan Province A total of 9 people were found infected with meningococcal disease in the area of ​​Na Noi District, Na Noi Subdistrict, 2 cases, and 1 person died, an elderly person aged 70 years who received the infection from a grandchild. who was a prisoner who was released from prison in December 2023 after being infected and having a fever and encephalitis died and were found in the areas of Mueang District, Pha Sing Subdistrict, and Bo Suak Subdistrict. A total of 7 cases were 1 case of a 64-year-old elderly person and 2 cases of 11- and 12-year-old children.

Disease investigation found that All of them live in the same rented house. And there was a group to eat. hang out together We are currently undergoing treatment, isolation, and advice on how to behave. and follow up on risk groups who are in close contact with the infected person and is additionally suspected of suffering from meningococcal disease

for Meningococcal disease It is a disease caused by bacteria. Contact can be made in many ways, including close contact. Breathing by coughing and sneezing. Incubation period 2-10 days. Meningococcal disease. There are three important characteristics: fever, rash, and spread of meningitis. Patients may have all three or two of these three symptoms. The severity of the disease varies greatly. There may be symptoms gradually. until severe and rapid It depends on the immunity in each person’s body. which children and the elderly Including people with congenital diseases You should be especially careful.

By observing the symptoms of the disease, patients usually have had a fever for about 2-3 days and have a rash that looks like bruises. The rash may be shaped like a starburst. which is a characteristic of this disease It usually affects the lower body, legs, feet, or hands. If meningitis occurs, symptoms include severe headache, vomiting, stiff neck, may become depressed, and may not feel well.

However, the meningococcal disease situation found in Nan Province at this time The officials were able to control the disease. But I would like to remind people to maintain hygiene. Practice the new normal behavior by washing your hands often, eating hot food with serving spoons, washing your hands, wearing a mask when having a fever, coughing, and avoiding crowded places. Still good at preventing various diseases, and if you suspect any of the above symptoms, see a doctor immediately.

Dr. Warinthep Chuesamran, Nan Provincial Public Health Doctor

