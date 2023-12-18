Nandi van Beurden plays the leading role in the new Christmas musical A XXXmas Carola | Book & Culture

#Nandi #van #Beurden #plays #leading #role #Christmas #musical #XXXmas #Carola #Book #Culture

By our entertainment editors

18 dec 2023 om 08:39

Nandi van Beurden will play the leading role next year A XXXmas Carola. Suzan Seegers can also be seen in the new Dutch musical, which is loosely based on Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol.

Van Beurden plays the role of Carola and Seegers can be seen as her sister Christel. The story is about shop owner Carola who, in a fever dream around Christmas, is visited by three ghosts: her first love, her great love and her true love.

“Christmas is the tenderness of the past, the courage for the present and the hope for the future. After the great success of Blind Date in Piaf another dream of ours comes true with a real Dutch Christmas musical. Nandi and Suzan make that dream complete,” says producer Christian Seijkens of De Theater BV.

Van Beurden became known with her participation in the TV program Looking for Mariawhere she won the leading role in The Sound of Music. She has also appeared in musicals such as Was signed, Annie M.G. Schmidt, Hello, Dolly! in Diary of a Sheepdog. She is currently playing the lead role in the musical The trip.

Seegers previously played in Wretched, Diary of a Sheepdog, Urinetown in It was Sunday in the south. She can currently be seen as the French singer Edith Piaf in the musical Piaf.

A XXXmas Carola will premiere on November 17, 2024 at the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam.

Image: Annemieke van der Togt

Musicals