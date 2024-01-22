Nantes: faced with the flu epidemic, the ARS reminds people of barrier gestures

#Nantes #faced #flu #epidemic #ARS #reminds #people #barrier #gestures

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) announced, Friday January 19, 2024, that Pays de la Loire has crossed “the epidemic stage” of the flu. Faced with this rampant virus, the people of Nantes will have to protect themselves.

How is the flu transmitted?

Transmission of the virus occurs through droplet projection “virus-laden” and emitted by infected people when they talk, cough or sneeze.

Contamination also occurs “through contaminated hands and objects by droplets emitted by an infected person,” specifies the ARS.

Closed places and promiscuity favor the transmission of the virus.

What actions to apply?

Faced with the epidemic, the ARS recommends respecting the barrier gestures following:

wash your hands frequently;

ventilate the rooms (dwellings and professional premises) daily;

use single-use tissues and cough or sneeze into your elbow;

limit contact with people who have the flu and do not share objects with them (cutlery, towels, etc.);

greet each other without shaking hands or kissing;

wear a mask when you are sick, in busy places (public transport, in particular) and in the presence of vulnerable people.

Who are the people at risk?

People most likely to contract severe forms of the flu are:

people aged 65 and over;

people suffering from chronic illnesses;

pregnant women ;

people suffering from obesity.

What to do if you are sick?

To avoid overloading hospital services, the ARS indicates what to do if you fall ill:

If symptoms appear, consult in priority your treating doctor ;

; if the attending physician is absent, go see your pharmacist or contact a health center or home;

after 8 p.m., or from Saturday midday and on public holidays, contact a doctor on call by calling 116 117 or SOS Médecins on 36 64.

“In the event of an emergency and no solution is available, dial 15. » Indeed, medical advice is necessary before going to the emergency room due to waiting times which “can be very long during this period”.

The ARS also recalls that the campaign vaccination against seasonal flu is launched from October 17, 2023 and until January 31, 2024.

