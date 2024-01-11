Naomi Hedman, next to another man, shortly after the rumors of breaking up with Florin Ristei! She herself made the image public

#Naomi #Hedman #man #shortly #rumors #breaking #Florin #Ristei #image #public

Naomi Hedman was photographed with another man. who is the male

Naomi Hedman, although she became noticed in Romania by appearing in a music show, later she kind of withdrew from the spotlight.

And even on Instagram, where she has a large community of fans, she is not very active or very generous in confessions.

Read also: Does Naomi Hedman make Florin Ristei a father? The artist published the first ultrasound image

Naomi Hedman set the internet on fire

But even so, he does what he does and always manages to set his fans on fire. For example, now, shortly after she deleted the pictures with Florin Ristei from her social media accounts, the model posed with another man.

Without hiding or keeping secret who is the male next to her, Naomi made it clear that in the photo in which she looks proud and happy, she is with Remi Black.

Read also: Davut, the victim of Ali’s revenge. Tonight, from 20:00, in the new episode of the series “Tărâmuri nelegiuite” – kanald.ro

Most likely, since she did not provide any details in connection with the recent appearance, if we are to take it and after we found it on his Instagram profile, where he also published the same image with Naomi, the two will collaborate on the plan professional. Because like her, Remi Black is also an artist, active in several fields.

But, if related to the recent photo that went viral, we could say that things are somewhat clear, because many think only of a professional connection between the two, also on Instagram, Naomi made another post.

Although neither she nor Florin Ristei said directly whether they broke up or not, the model once again suggests that the chain of love has been broken.

“Please love yourself instead of loving the idea that other people love you,” the young woman wrote on Instagram.

Read also: “It was a big shock and I didn’t even know what to say.” Dinu Maxer, shocked by his former father-in-law’s comment to his address! What message did Dea’s father send to the artist in private, after calling him son? – kfetele.ro

Read also: Oral herpes – from symptoms, causes and treatment options – revistagalenus.ro

Read also: “I thought I had a very good relationship with them, that’s why it was a shock for me”. Dinu Maxer, stunned by his ex-father-in-law’s message – radioimpuls.ro

Naomi Hedman and Remi Black

[Sursa foto: Instagram]

Read also: Florin Ristei, ready to become a father? The announcement of the moment about the relationship with Naomi: “We stop at two!”

Florin Rista’s reaction

Also, after she deleted the images of the couple, the singer spoke publicly, but without clarifying the situation. He just wanted to mention that he doesn’t talk about his personal life and that what happens in their couple will remain a mystery until at some point it won’t be a mystery anymore.

“That may be a mystery. We don’t know, you have no way of knowing and I won’t tell you either! Maybe he deleted them for another purpose. Who knows? I don’t talk about these things.”, said Florin Ristei, according to Click.

Read also: