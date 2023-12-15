[Naoto Masuzoe]Israel refuses to annihilate Hamas, what will happen to Gaza then? Israel does not comply with the UN ceasefire resolution, is indifferent to the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been completely destroyed (1/7) | JBpress

#Naoto #MasuzoeIsrael #refuses #annihilate #Hamas #happen #Gaza #Israel #comply #ceasefire #resolution #indifferent #reconstruction #Gaza #completely #destroyed #JBpress

Israel refuses to comply with UN ceasefire resolutions, shows no interest in rebuilding Gaza after destroying it

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu (Photo: Representative Photography//Afro)

(Yoichi Masuzoe: International political scientist)

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate as Israeli military attacks continue. Israel remains committed to fighting until Hamas is destroyed, and there is no prospect of a ceasefire.

Israel and America are isolated

At the UN Security Council on December 8, an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian purposes proposed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was rejected by the United States’ veto.

On December 8, the Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the request of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (photo), but the resolution was rejected due to opposition from the United States (Photo: /Afro)

On December 12, the United Nations General Assembly held an emergency special session and voted on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian purposes. Of the 193 member states, 153 countries, including Japan, France, and Canada, voted in favor, while 23 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy, abstained, and 10 countries, including the United States and Israel, opposed the bill. There was an overwhelming majority in favor, underscoring the international isolation of Israel and the United States.

At the United Nations General Assembly on October 27, a resolution calling for a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes was adopted with the support of 121 countries, but 44 countries abstained. Of these 44 countries, 26 countries, including Japan and Canada, are voting in favor. The increase in the number of countries supporting the idea comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is becoming more serious.

“Israel is losing support around the world because of its indiscriminate bombing,” President Biden said in a speech to supporters in Washington on the 12th. He criticized the Netanyahu administration, saying it is the most conservative government in Israel’s history and does not recognize two-state coexistence with the Palestinians. This complaint is based on criticism of Israel both inside and outside the United States.