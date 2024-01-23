Napoli – Inter Prediction and Betting

#Napoli #Inter #Prediction #Betting

Naples – Inter Milan Prediction

Supercopa Italia

Odds 1.70

Inter Milan are proving to be much more reliable this season, and they demonstrated this in the semi-final match against Lazio, as they have been doing for months. It is the best team in Italy today and the logical thing is that it wins even more with a title at stake, so we will go with a high stake.



Naples – Inter Milan prediction odds



Naples Forecast: data and current form

Napoli is on the prowl for European places in Serie A, and it’s not last year’s team. Before traveling to Arabia they took the victory over Salernitana by 2 points to 1.

In the semi-final match they beat Fiorentina by 3 points to 0, Giovanni Simeone scoring and Alessio Zerbin scoring a double.

Inter Milan prediction: data and current form

Things are going much better for Inter Milan, which has won 16 of its 20 Serie A gamesthe most recent including a 1-5 win over Monza. In the Champions League they are in the round of 16, although they have their particular cross in the elimination from the Italian Cup that they suffered at the hands of Bologna.

Like the Neapolitan team, in the semi-final match they won by 3 goals to 0 with Marcus Thuram, Calhanoglu and Davide Fratessi as authors of the goals.

Bets and prediction Naples – Inter Milan

Al-Awwal Park

Super Cup

SSC Naples

Inter Milan



Latest results Naples – Inter Milan

EQUIPMENTGEPGOALSNaples1136Inter Milan3119Ganados-Tie-Lost

History Naples – Inter Milan

Key data for your bets and prediction Naples – Inter Milan

In Naples’ Serie A matches, an average of 2.8 goals are scored, in Inter Milan’s matches, 3

Inter have seen 26 yellow cards, Napoli 45 yellow and 4 red

Napoli is the team that has the most ball in Serie A with 59.5%, compared to Inter’s 55.9%

They are the 2 most offensive teams in Serie A with 5.5 shots on goal per game for Napoli and 5.4 for Inter

Analysis of the Naples – Inter Milan squad

Simone Inzaghi is lucky at Inter because he has no more absences than Juan Cuadrado. Hakan Calhanoglu is suspended but for Serie A so it does not affect him in this match.

The logical thing would be to see Sommer in goal; a defense of 3 with Pavard, Acerbi and Bastoni; the usual diamond in the midfield with Darmian, Nicolo Barella, Dimarco, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan; and in attack Marcus Thuram with Lautaro Martínez.

It is worse for Napoli who traveled to Arabia without their scorer Victor Osimhen or Frank Anguissa due to the African Cup. Alex Meret, Natan and Mathias Olivera will not be there either. Jens Cayud and the team’s star, the Georgian Kvaratskhelia, have a suspension that affects them in the league, but not in this match.

Napoli could come out with Gollini between the sticks; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus at the back; midfield for Mazzocchi, Cservicio, Lobotka and Mario Rui; and above Politano, Simeone and Kvaratskhelia.

Interesting bets for the Naples – Inter Milan prediction



Naples – Inter Milan Prediction: Inter Milan Win

Inter Milan is the favorite to win the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabiaand although a final is more vulnerable to being surprised, I don’t think that will be the case.

We are going to look at other bets such as Inter Milan winning the trophy that is paid at a fee of [1.37]or that they score the first goal of the match that remains at the expense of [1.53]. We also find with a share of [1.46] that Inter Milan take more corners.

In the case of looking for riskier bets, you pay at the rate of [2.80] for Inter Milan to win without conceding a goal, taking into account that in the Italian league they average only 1 goal against every 2 games.

From the goalscoring market, it’s time to look at Lautaro Martínez, who is sublime this season, in which he scores a goal per game in Serie A. A quota [1.90] It pays to score a goal in this final. Fees obtained with Bwin.



Good luck with your predictions and bets Naples – Inter Milan!

