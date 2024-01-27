Narendra Modi | Kerala High Court | Complaint of insulting the Prime Minister; Action against high court employees drama

#Narendra #Modi #Kerala #High #Court #Complaint #insulting #Prime #Minister #Action #high #court #employees #drama

Action was taken on the complaint that Kerala High Court employees insulted the Prime Minister and the country through a short play during the Republic Day celebration program. Assistant Registrar TA Sudheesh and Court Keeper PM Sudheesh were suspended. The Chief Justice directed the High Court Vigilance Registrar to inquire into the incident and submit a report as soon as possible.

The proceedings were part of a short drama presented by the employees of the High Court and the Advocate General’s Office on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations. It was alleged that the one-hour long play, titled One Nation, One Vision, One India, insulted the Prime Minister and the country for nine minutes. High Court Assistant Registrar TA Sudheesh wrote the dialogue of the play. The legal cell and the Bharatiya Vakaya Parishad had filed a complaint demanding investigation and action in the incident. Following the instructions of the Chief Justice, the Registrar General of the High Court took action against the two employees. Assistant Registrar TA Sudheesh and Court Keeper PM Sudheesh were suspended pending investigation. The Chief Justice directed the vigilance registrar to inquire into the incident and submit a report as soon as possible.

The short play was presented criticizing the Prime Minister’s way of speaking, central schemes and celebrating the Amrita Varsha of Independence. Subsequently, complaints were made to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of the High Court, the Union Law Ministry and the Prime Minister. The play was staged in the High Court auditorium in the presence of judges.

Action against high court employees drama