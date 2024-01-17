Narendra Modi: Our ports are at par with the big nations of the world; Narendra Modi

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that our ports are at par with the big nations of the world. He added that the largest dry dock in the country is about to start operations in Kochi and this will change the future of Kochi and India. Modi was speaking while inaugurating the Kochi shipyard development projects worth 4,000 crores.

Ten years ago ships had to wait a long time in our ports. But today, the Prime Minister said that India will be made the center of global sea trade and the various schemes of the Central Government will help in this.

“Today, as India becomes the center of global trade, we are increasing our sea power. Today the country has got the largest dry dock (NDD). Apart from this, infrastructure facilities like ship building, international center for ship repair and LPG import terminal were also inaugurated. With these new features the capacity of the shipyard has increased manifold. I appreciate the people of Kerala for these facilities,” Modi said.

