NASA crew survives on Mars for six months – sort of

In the middle of a simulated trip to Mars, two men and two women living together in isolation lose important equipment.

“I may have accidentally killed one of our robots,” said Dr. Nathan Jones, the crew’s doctor, described the incident as a “traumatic death.”

Anca Selariu, the science officer, joked that Operation Phoenix was needed to bring the rover back from the ashes. Flight engineer Ross Brockwell assured Jones that they would be able to fix it.

“We had a lot of duct tape,” Brockwell said.

The conversation occurred in the context of a recorded update from NASA’s Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analogue or CHAPEA study. Four ordinary people volunteer to live in a 3D-printed habitat on Mars for a year as a dress rehearsal for life on the Red Planet. But instead of reporting to Earth from 140 million miles away, the crew was actually closer, in a 1,700-square-foot home at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Outside the habitat, called Mars Dune Alpha, is a dome-shaped facility designed to resemble the surface of Mars, full of red soil and rocky landscapes. They called the area where they performed the mock Marswalk the “sandbox.”

As people around the world prepare to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the CHAPEA crew – Jones, Selariu, Brockwell, and Commander Kelly Haston – will also celebrate the halfway point of their 378-day isolation, which begins on June 25, 2023. They are the first at least three groups will participate in Mars-style isolation research for human trials.

Communication delay between Mars and Earth

Details are key to replicating the real challenges of life on Mars. To simulate the astronauts’ communication delays with Earth, the crew could only communicate with friends and family via email. Sending a one-way message takes at least 20 minutes — sometimes longer — depending on the file size.

Even interviews must be adapted to certain communication constraints. The updates the crew provided were based on questions the US space agency wrote down and then asked them to record their answers in the form of audio files. Some of the recordings can be heard on NASA podcasts, for example “Houston, we have a podcast”

From left, Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Kelly Haston and Dr. Nathan Jones is a member of NASA’s CHAPEA crew.

Source: NASA

It is unclear whether Jones broke the rover or whether NASA intended to bring it down as part of an experiment. During the simulation, the crew performs various mission-related activities, such as exploring Mars, maintaining the habitat, farming, exercising and operating robots. Part of the research also involves exposing the crew to stressful conditions, such as limiting food supplies and forcing them to work when equipment breaks down.

The CHAPEA science team will eventually publish a research paper containing findings regarding the health and performance of the crew.

The varying speed of light

“We definitely saw changes in crew performance and health based on the realistic limitations of Mars and the lifestyles of the crew members,” said Raina MacLeod, CHAPEA deputy project manager, in a pre-mission statement. “So we tried to simulate the lifestyle by creating a realistic environment and workload for the CHAPEA crew.”

Marswalk simulation powered by virtual reality

When the crew left their quarters, they wore spacesuits – like astronauts going into a sandbox. Many of their Marswalks include virtual reality headsets. Outdoor treadmills allow them to run longer and further than their surroundings allow. Sometimes they collect rock samples, other times they scout potential construction sites. From inside their habitat, they can control drones and helicopter-like robots to explore remote areas.

In the habitat there is also a “window” in which there is a television monitor with video transmission. The display changes depending on the time of day, showing the sunrise on Mars, the sun overhead, the habitat’s shadow on the ground, and finally the stars at night.

In the latest news from the crew, Haston, who is an ultrarunner, said the VR experience outside the habitat satisfies his wanderlust.

“The interesting fact is, it turns out I am very happy to be on Mars,” he said.

Dr Nathan Jones simulated walking on Mars outside its habitat.

Source: NASA

However, during the six months spent away from their homes and families, the crew members begin to miss out on worldly comforts. For Haston, it’s potato chips and red wine. For Jones, it wasn’t being with his wife on their 15th wedding anniversary. Brockwell, who calls Virginia Beach, Virginia, home, said he misses the ocean.

“I really miss driving,” said Selariu. “I miss seeing trees, I miss green plants. I miss the colors and the seasons. I miss everything about Earth.”

The CHAPEA crew has reached the halfway point of the 378-day study

NASA has a schedule just as tight as that of astronauts on the International Space Station. But during downtime, the crew enjoys board games, Texas Hold’em, and a PS4 video game system in the habitat. Jones brought a Fender guitar and Haston brought a travel ukulele.

There’s no word yet on whether they’ve formed a team, but the crew has started a book club where they read and discuss the books they bring along. As a group, they enjoy watching movies and TV shows from a limited database, such as Apple’s sci-fi shows For all mankind.

“We are the best film critics on Mars,” Jones said. – Top four for sure.

Anca Selariu, science officer, works with Ross Brockwell, flight engineer, to analyze several geological samples.

Source: NASA

While no champagne will be produced in 2024, the crew has prepared another special dish to celebrate. On their first night together on Mars Dune Alpha, they clinked cups of hot chocolate, and for their birthday, they made and decorated a sponge cake.

Haston noted that some of their crops should be ready to harvest around the new year.

“We’ll toast with tomatoes from the garden,” he said.