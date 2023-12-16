NASA Detects Largest Solar Explosion Since 2017, Disrupting Radio Communications on Earth

Liputan6.com, Washington, DC – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) telescope detected the largest solar flare or explosion in recent years, which disrupted radio communications on Earth.

Reported VOA IndonesiaSaturday (16/12/2023), the sun threw a large flare accompanied by a massive radio explosion on Thursday (14/12), causing radio interference for two hours in several parts of the United States (US) and other parts of the world lit by the Sun.

Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said this explosion was the largest since 2017. The radio burst was very broad, even affecting higher frequencies.

Shawn Dahl of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center said Friday (15/12) that the combination produced one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.

