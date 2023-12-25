NASA Develops 2-Way Communication for Earth and Moon

NASA successfully completed the laser link system with its deep orbit laser relay. This success marks a significant development of space communications technology.

A successful demonstration of 2-way laser communications, occurring between laser terminals in different orbits, would be the beginning of accelerated communications between the Earth and the Moon, or even beyond.

For years scientists have been preparing for this experiment. The Integrated LRCD Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T) payload was delivered to the International Space Station (ISS) on November 9, flying alongside a SpaceX Falcon 9 as part of NASA’s 29th commercial resupply services mission.

Following installation into the Japanese Experiment Module-Exposed Facility, engineers conducted a number of tests to ensure ILLUMA-T’s functionality. ILLUMA-T was then used to communicate with NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LRCD) satellite, which launched in 2021 and operates high in geostationary orbit.

While the ISS orbits around 370-460 km above the Earth, the LCRD orbits 35,786 km above the equator. This difference supports long-range tests of laser communications.

Laser communication, known as optical communication, tends to use infrared light to send and receive signals. When compared to longer traditional radio waves, the short infrared wavelengths of lasers allow more information to be sent with each transmission.

There are challenges in preparing this experiment, namely precisely aligning the transmitter and receiver, and making the components small, luminous and robust enough to be used in space.

ILLUMA-T and LCRD are part of the NASA Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program. Quoted from Live Science, Thursday (21/12/2023), laser communication can increase the efficiency of data transfer, and can accelerate the rate of scientific discovery.

“Laser communications will not only return more data from science missions, but also serve important tasks for NASA, such as two-way links to keep astronauts connected to Earth while exploring the Moon, Mars, and beyond,” said Jason Mitchell, director of the Advanced division. Communications and Navigation Technology SCaN.

“We now have operational demonstrations and experiments that support optimizing the infusion of trusted technologies into our missions, to maximize our exploration and knowledge,” concluded David Israel, NASA space communications and navigation architect.

*This article was written by Khalisha Fitri, a participant in the Merdeka Campus Certified Internship Program at detikcom.

