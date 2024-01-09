NASA drones offer a glimpse into the future with self-piloted “air taxis”

#NASA #drones #offer #glimpse #future #selfpiloted #air #taxis

A new electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi developed by Joby Aviation is to be tested by NASA and the US Air Force to assess its potential for everyday civilian and military use. © Harlan Huntington/Cover Images/Imago

The US space agency Nasa is testing autonomous drones to get one step closer to self-piloted “air taxis”.

A NASA experiment with several autonomous drones has brought self-piloted “air taxis” one step closer to reality. The drones flew out of sight of observers, avoided each other and successfully maneuvered around obstacles before landing safely, the agency said Dec. 21. The test results could help researchers one day develop autonomous, self-piloted helicopters that could carry passengers and cargo through the busy skies.

The experiments took place at a test site at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, and required special permission from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The researchers used several Alta 8 drones that were equipped with software that allows them to fly without a human pilot. Although the flights were observed by observers in a remote control room in Langley, the drones operated “beyond line of sight.”

“By conducting flight tests within national airspace, in close proximity to airports and an urban environment, we can test technologies and procedures in a controlled but relevant environment for future vehicles,” said Jake Schaefer, director of flight operations for the project, in a press release.

The flights are part of an ongoing project to transform transportation. The ultimate goal is a system of self-flying helicopters that take off and land from “vertiports” and carry passengers and cargo on short and long routes.

According to the researchers, it is safer and more cost-effective to test new automation technologies with smaller drones as replacements.

The experiments were part of the US Federal Aviation Administration’s Advanced Air Mobility Mission (AAM), which aims to enable safe autonomous flight and integrate newly developed vehicles into national airspace.

The mission will “set the stage for a thriving industry” of electric air taxis and drones by 2030, NASA said on its AAM website.

