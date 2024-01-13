NASA Finally Successfully Opens Samples of the Asteroid Bennu

#NASA #Finally #Successfully #Opens #Samples #Asteroid #Bennu

Specialists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston have finally managed to unscrew two stuck screws on Bennu’s asteroid sample tube. (Photo: NASA)

JAKARTA – After about three months of effort, specialists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston finally managed to unscrew two stuck screws on the Bennu asteroid sample tube carried by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. The team now just needs to complete the process of extracting rocks and dust from the asteroid Bennu.

“We are all very excited to see the remaining treasures that OSIRIS-REx has,” said Eileen Stansbery, head of the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science division as reported by Tucson.com, Saturday (13/1/2024).

More than 70 grams of asteroid material has been collected and carefully recorded from inside a protective capsule that landed in the desert west of Salt Lake City on September 24, 2023.

The original goal of the $1.2 billion mission was to bring back at least 60 grams of rock debris left over from the formation of the solar system some 4.5 billion years ago.

Once engineers have finished dismantling the protective capsule, Bennu’s remains will be photographed, retrieved and weighed to determine how much asteroid material OSIRIS-REx managed to carry. “Finally having the TAGSAM head open and full access to the returned Bennu samples is a monumental achievement that reflects the unwavering dedication and ingenuity of our team,” said the mission’s principal investigator, Dante Lauretta, a Regents Professor at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory .

Initial estimates suggest there may be 180 grams of rock and dust still inside the sampling head, bringing the mission’s total haul to around 250 grams.

OSIRIS-REx was launched in September 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. The robotic spacecraft briefly touched the asteroid’s surface on October 20, 2020, to collect its samples, before departing back to Earth in May 2021.

To unscrew the final two screws on the sampling head, engineers at the OSIRIS-REx Sample Curation Laboratory had to design, build, and test two new multi-part tools equipped with custom-made bits from specific non-magnetic surgical stainless steel.