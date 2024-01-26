NASA finds a planet with abundant water supplies like Earth

#NASA #finds #planet #abundant #water #supplies #Earth

NASA managed to find a planet that has water resources similar to Earth’s, so this could be further evidence that there is the possibility of alien life in outer space.

The United States Space Agency (NASA) revealed an interesting discovery, namely the existence of a planet outside our solar system that has abundant water resources like Earth. The planet is named GJ 9827d, where the highest water content is in the atmosphere.

Reporting from NASA’s official website (26/1), they used a sophisticated telescope called Hubble to be able to reach their view of the foreign planet. Of course, this is a new discovery that further strengthens the potential for life in outer space.

Apart from that, even though this planet has a lot of water, it doesn’t mean it can be immediately inhabited by humans at this time. Because the temperature on the surface of the planet is very high, even reportedly reaching 800 degrees Celsius, of course it is impossible for humans to live there.

However, this does not mean that this discovery is in vain, it is because this planet could be evidence of the existence of other planets that have similar conditions or are even closer to Earth. NASA also stated that it would continue to study the surface shape of this planet in order to continue the investigation process regarding the potential for the existence of life there.

“Water on this small planet is a major discovery,” said Head of Investigation at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, Laura Kreidberg. “This could be the first time we can see a planet with an atmosphere filled with lots of water like Earth. Of course, this discovery is an important step in uncovering other interesting things outside our solar system,” he concluded.

The size of the planet GJ 9827d is said to be no bigger than twice the diameter of the earth and it is more similar to Neptune but with a smaller shape. This planet is also said to have half of its surface covered by water, while the rest is mostly dominated by rocks.