NASA Finds Signs of Source of Life on Saturn’s Moon

Tuesday, 19 Dec 2023 17:26 IWST

One of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus, was detected to contain life-source molecules. (NASA Archives)

United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) discovered evidence of a source of life on one of Saturn’s moons, Enceladus.

This is based on research that looks at data collected by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft on Saturn’s moon. The team found evidence of key ingredients for life and a superpower source for its fuel.

Scientists know the giant cloud of ice pellets and water vapor spewed from Enceladus is rich in organic compounds, some of which are important for life as we know it.

Now, scientists analyzing data from NASA’s Cassini mission took the evidence of habitability a step further after they found strong evidence for the existence of hydrogen cyanide (HCN), a molecule that is key to the origins of life.

The researchers also found evidence that the ocean, hiding beneath Enceladus’ ice caps, harbors a powerful source of chemical energy.

The energy source that has not been identified to date is in the form of several organic compounds, some of which function as fuel for organisms.

The findings, published Thursday (14/12) in the journal Nature Astronomy, indicate there is more chemical energy inside this small moon than previously thought.

The more energy available, the greater the chance that life can reproduce and sustain itself.

“Our research provides further evidence that Enceladus is home to some of the most important molecules for creating the building blocks of life and for sustaining that life through metabolic reactions,” said lead author Jonah Peter, a doctoral student at Harvard University who conducted much of the research while working at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, quoted from the NASA website.

“Not only does Enceladus meet the basic requirements for habitability, but we now have an idea of ​​how complex biomolecules could form there, and what chemical pathways might be involved,” he added.

Peter said the discovery of hydrogen cyanide was very exciting, because it is the starting point for most theories about the origins of life.

Life as we know it requires building blocks, such as amino acids, and hydrogen cyanide is one of the most important and versatile molecules needed to form amino acids.

Because its molecules can be stacked in so many different ways, scientists call hydrogen cyanide the Swiss army knife of amino acid precursors.

“The more we tried to find holes in our results by testing alternative models, the stronger the evidence became. Ultimately, it became clear that there was no way to match the composition of the gas cloud plume without including hydrogen cyanide,” said Peter.

Previously, in 2017, scientists found evidence on Enceladus of chemicals that could help sustain life in the ocean.

The combination of carbon dioxide, methane and hydrogen in the gas cloud indicates methanogenesis, a metabolic process that produces methane.

Methanogenesis is widespread on Earth, and may have been crucial to the origins of life on our planet.

