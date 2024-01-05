NASA flies to the moon with technology from Austria

#NASA #flies #moon #technology #Austria

05.01.2024

Franziska Bechtold

The Austrian space industry has made a name for itself internationally. Few ESA and NASA projects can do without them.

One of the most important prestige projects for the USA is coming up in 2024: the mission Artemis 2 will the NASA people again for the first time in over 50 years Mond send. This time they won’t land yet, an important step in the new era of “Space Race” before China But it’s definitely worth pushing. The technology that makes this project possible also comes from Austria.

➤ Read more: NASA concerned about Chinese plans for the moon

The companies based here have been experienced for years Suppliers for the American space agency NASA and the European one ESA. Beyond Gravity with locations in Vienna and Berndorf, it has almost traditionally equipped satellites, probes and spaceships with its technology Thermalschutz out of.

Heat protection for “Juno”, “Euclid” and the “Solar Orbiter”

This is how the Jupiter probe “Juno“, the European space telescope “Euclid” and the “Solar OrbiterProtected from extreme cold and enormous heat in space with technology from Austria. There is hardly a European project in which Beyond Gravity does not have a hand.

Current are more than 500 satellites launched into space with thermal protection from Austria. In addition, there are over 30 navigation receivers from Beyond Gravity used on satellites to determine their position. With “PACEAt the end of January, another such NASA satellite will be launched into space to observe the world’s oceans.

➤ Read more: This will happen in space travel in 2024

A gripper arm for the Orion spacecraft

There is also a fee for returning to the moon innovative gripper arm concept from Beyond Gravity, with which the Solar collectors of the Orion spacecraft must be aligned with the sun. During the start with the huge NASA’s SLS rocket These have to remain folded up and only unfold and position themselves in space using the gripper arm. Speaking of SLS: About that 2.8 million Liter tank with liquid Water and oxygen Magna pressure lines are used to supply the system.

The Orion spacecraft, in which the four-person crew is located, is powered by the European Service Module (ESM). In order for everything to work there – drive, sensors, breathing air supply, water and power supply – it needs a sophisticated computer network. Beyond Gravity also has a hand in this, together with TTTech.

A new communication standard – made in Austria

This Viennese company not only supplies the nervous system for the Orion spacecraft and the ESM. With “TTEthernet“TTTech has developed its own standard together with NASA, which… Communication systems future and current rockets, satellites and spaceships as well as the new space station “Lunar Gatewaywill make them compatible with each other.

TTTech’s network connects and controls all major components of the Orion spacecraft and the ESM

© TTTech

Competence and well-trained workforce

TTTech also sees the potential for Austria to build its own satellites and spacecraft: “The necessary skills are available across several companies in this country. Well-trained workforce we have and consistent ones Framework conditions for research and development too,” explains Christian FaithHead of Aerospace at TTTech told futurezone.

After all, small satellites like “PRETTY“Austria has already taken it into space. This was from the HERE Graz developed and built with technology from Beyond Gravity and Seibersdorf Laboratories. It is currently still being tested and will be available soon Climate datafor example on soil moisture and the height of ice sheets.

➤ Read more: Austro satellite PRETTY launches into space: That is its task

Toggle Infobox

The Climate Ministry, which is responsible for space, published a survey of the domestic space sector in November 2023. The key figures of the report:

Total revenue von at least 209 million euros per year in Austria go back to the space sector. This includes 80 percent of companies here Austrians

von per year in Austria go back to the space sector. This includes here Austrians 2 thirds of the income will be in Earth observation, space transport and Satellite telecommunications made

will be in and made 150 The organization from business, science and the public sector are concerned with space in Austria

from business, science and the public sector are concerned with space in Austria At least 1,300 employees are employed there. The workplaces are mainly in Wienthe Styria and Lower Austria

There is room for improvement when it comes to investing

However, the companies that are under the Non-Profit Austrospace for the Austrian space industry, see also the government support Need for improvement. Part of the public money that goes into financing the ESA is invested back into the country in the form of contracts. If Austria paid more to ESA, there would also be more orders for the domestic industry.

➤ Read more: Austria increases ESA contribution by 30 million euros

Austria has the ESA budget of 261 million euros around again 30 million increased, but there is still room for improvement for companies. “We see it Huge potential in space travel. “Austria could support the domestic space industry even more with the help of a higher ESA contribution, thereby securing an important future area and creating valuable industrial jobs,” says Kurt Kober from Beyond Gravity. However, the additional funds enable the company to participate in one important new ESA navigation project to be able to participate.