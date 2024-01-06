NASA Grants IDR 2.7 Billion for Thirteen Concepts in the NIAC Program

#NASA #Grants #IDR #Billion #Thirteen #Concepts #NIAC #Program

JAKARTA – The United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) finally selected thirteen concepts from companies and institutions for the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program.

All selected programs will receive a total of 175 thousand US dollars or around IDR 2.7 billion. Through this grant award, NASA will support pioneering ideas related to future space missions.

“The bold missions NASA undertakes for the benefit of humanity all started with just an idea, and NIAC is responsible for inspiring many of those ideas,” said NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free in an official statement.

Of the thirteen concepts that NASA chose, several of them created concepts regarding sample return missions from Venus, flights to Mars, and spacecraft in interstellar space. The following is a list of concepts that were successfully selected for the NIAC program.

Ge-Cheng Zha of CoFlow Jet LLC proposed the first wing electric vertical takeoff and landing craft flight concept on Mars. This vehicle is named MAGGIE.

Thomas Eubanks of Space Initiatives Inc. created a concept for exploring the exoplanet Proxima Centauri using a small spacecraft.

Geoff Landis of NASA’s Glenn Research Center proposed exploring and returning samples from the surface of Venus with a spacecraft with technology capable of surviving high temperatures with solar power.

Steven Benner of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution proposes scaling up large-scale water mining operations on the surface of Mars to filter out alien life.

James Bickford of the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory proposed the concept of creating a thin-film isotope nuclear engine rocket to search, find, and return samples from very distant interstellar objects.

Peter Cabauy of City Labs conceptualized an autonomous micro-tritium-powered sensor to aid exploration and surface mapping on the Moon.

Kenneth Carpenter of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center proposed the Lunar Long Baseline Optical Imaging Interferometer concept to reveal stellar surfaces, probe accretion disks, and view weather patterns on exoplanets.

Matthew McQuinn of the University of Washington proposed the concept of creating Solar System-scale Very Long Baseline Interferometry (VLBI) to improve cosmological distance measurements.

Aaswath Pattabhi Raman of the University of California proposed the concept of an Electro-Luminescent Cooled Zero-Boil-Off Propellant Depot to support exploration on Mars.

Alvaro Romeo-Calvo from Georgia Tech Research Corporation created the Magnetohydrodynamic Drive concept to produce hydrogen and oxygen on Mars.

Lynn Rothschild of NASA’s Ames Research Center proposed the concept of creating a Mars Detoxifier to remove perchlorate compound biocatalysts.

Ryan Sprenger of Fauna Bio Inc. created the concept of studying torpor conditions in animals to see the health of outer space for humans.

Beijia Zhang of MIT’s Lincoln Lab proposed creating a Lightweight Fiber-Based Antenna for Small Sat-Compatible Radiometry.

Those are the thirteen concepts that are recipients of NIAC grants for the first phase in 2024. All concepts submitted to NASA can be developed by the space agency to support the progress of exploration in outer space.

Tags: nasa space technology