NASA has an idea for how to get to the nearest solar system

A group of scientists came up with a wild idea to visit Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to us. All this without risking human lives – or taking tens of thousands of years to travel the distance of 4.25 light years or 40 trillion kilometers.

By comparison, NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has “only” traveled 24 billion kilometers since it was launched almost half a century ago, reports Futurism.

Instead of cramming astronauts into a tight space, a team led by Marshall Eubanks, a senior researcher at startup Space Initiatives, proposes sending a whole swarm of tiny spacecraft that use photons fired from lasers as propulsion, Universe Today reports. It’s an over-the-moon idea that’s as inspired as it is awesome. And now NASA is also supporting them.

The concept was recently selected for Phase 1 of NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts program this year, which provided a platform and some funding for other far space concepts.

Can NASA solve the problem?

Of course, rockets are a common method of fast transportation. Rockets work by ejecting matter, typically hot gas, with the momentum of the backward-moving material equal to the momentum of the vehicle’s forward velocity increase. The problem is that we don’t have the technology or the energy source to launch a lot of material at 60,000 km/s, so rockets don’t work.

Instead, the team is investigating the possibility of using a light sail, a form of propulsion that uses the forces exerted by photons instead.

Still, the thrust from photons alone will be “weak,” as Eubanks explained, meaning that

the mass of the probes must be very small. It’s about grams, not tons.

To give the swarm a bigger boost, scientists want to use a 100-gigawatt laser to shine more light on these sails. However, it unsurprisingly takes time to develop such a system. According to the team, the concept could be ready in a few decades to reach the star sometime after 2075.

“We want to look for biological or even technological signals, so it would be nice to be able to get the probes very close to the planet to get good images and spectra of the surface and atmosphere,” explained Eubanks.

“This will be difficult for a probe as we don’t know exactly where the planet will be in more than 24 years. If we send out a bunch of probes, at least some of them have to get close to the planet, and that’s how we get the close-up picture we want.”

