NASA has found 17 planets that may have oceans beneath their surface

NASA has found 17 planets that it believes may have secret oceans hidden beneath the surface, making these planets prime candidates for alien life.

According to the space agency, the 17 exoplanets – that is, planets outside our own solar system – all have icy shells that can hide flowing water, reports Indy100.

A The Astrophysical Journal A study recently published in the journal shows how the researchers analyzed the planets.

“We estimated the extent of internal warming and the depth of possible subsurface oceans for 17 planets that could be cold ocean planets. These are low-mass exoplanets with a surface temperature and/or density consistent with an icy surface and significant H2O content.

“Like the icy moons of our outer solar system, cold ocean planets may also be significant from an astrobiological point of view, hiding habitable environments beneath their icy surfaces.”

Of course, a planet doesn’t necessarily have alien life just because it has water

The presence of alien life forms can also be determined by how far the planet is from the star it orbits, as well as atmospheric conditions.

Still, the possibility of water means planets are among the most promising places we know to start looking for signs of life.

One of the main differences between all the exoplanets in the study and Earth is that they are much colder than our planet.

The host stars they orbit do not give off as much heat as our Sun, and the planets are thought to receive internal heat instead.

According to Lynnae Quick of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, “Our analysis suggests that these 17 planets may have ice-covered surfaces, but they receive enough heat from the decay of radioactive elements and tidal forces from their parent stars to support internal oceans.”

However, the planets may fall off the public’s radar for a while if nothing happens. But if they have enough volcanic activity and some water, we may be hearing a lot more about these distant worlds for years to come.

