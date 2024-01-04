NASA has successfully tested its revolutionary rocket, which can get us to Mars faster | Software

With the current technology, it would take roughly half a year to reach Mars, which would be very stressful for the astronauts, because of this there are several concepts for a faster engine, and NASA has already tested its revolutionary rocket, the detonation rocket engine.

NASA has announced another successful test of an innovative rocket engine with enough thrust to take us to the Red Planet. At NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, the run-through of a prototype detonation rocket engine (RDRE) set new records for the technology: it achieved 25,810 newtons of thrust in 251 seconds.

The RDRE differs from conventional rocket engines in that thrust is produced by means of a supersonic combustion phenomenon, detonation. The technology is able to deliver more power using less fuel. This means that it becomes cheaper to get into space and it becomes possible to cover longer distances.

NASA used 3D printing techniques to produce unique machine parts that are strong enough to withstand the extreme heat and pressure encountered in the design of the RDRE.

