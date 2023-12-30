NASA is determined to land an object on the sun

The United States Space Agency (NASA) has again revealed its ambitious plans to land an object on the surface of the sun in 2024. This object is the Parker Solar Probe which can traverse orbit around the sun at an amazing speed of 195 km per second.

Reporting from BBC International (30/12), until now there has not been a single man-made object that can reach the surface of the sun. The closest humans can send an object is about 6.1 million km from the very hot surface of the sun.

The project researcher, Dr Nour Raouafi said that if this plan is successful it will be a new historical record in space travel. Even Dr Nour Raouafi said Parker’s project would surpass the achievements of humans landing for the first time on the moon on July 20 1969.

“Soon we will be able to land on a star (the sun),” said Dr Nour Raouafi. “This will be the most phenomenal moment in human history. This will even surpass the achievement of humans landing for the first time on the moon in 1969,” he said.

The speed of the Parker Solar Proba can be said to be fantastic, because according to information this object can pass between New York City, United States to London, England in just 30 seconds. Of course, this kind of speed is like teleportation technology, which only takes a few seconds for an object to move to a distant place.

