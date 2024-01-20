NASA loses contact with helicopter on Mars

The mini helicopter landed on Mars together with the driving robot Perseverance in February 2021. The device, which resembles a large drone, must collect the soil samples that Perseverance takes, after which they can be sent back to Earth.

The helicopter began its 72nd flight on the planet last Thursday, but communications went wrong during landing, NASA said in a press release issued on Friday evening. The agency is analyzing the available data and considering ways to restore the connection, it said.

Thursday’s flight was to “verify the helicopter’s systems” after it landed earlier than expected during the previous flight.

The 1.8-kilogram Ingenuity was initially scheduled to fly just five flights, but the mission exceeded expectations and was extended indefinitely. The device must brave the freezing nights on Mars and uses solar panels to charge the batteries during the day.

