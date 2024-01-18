NASA Opens Rarest Asteroid and Rock Samples

#NASA #Opens #Rarest #Asteroid #Rock #Samples

LINGGAUPOS.CO.ID – NASA was reportedly able to open samples of the most valuable asteroids and rarest space rocks in their possession.

Taken from various sources quoted on Thursday, January 18 2024.

The asteroid in question is the asteroid Bennu, which is the closest asteroid to Earth.

It was previously known that samples from the asteroid Bennu had successfully landed on Earth three months ago via NASA’s Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-Rex) mission.

This asteroid sample is known to use a special capsule.

The information currently obtained is that experts have succeeded in opening the capsule using various very strict protocols.

Because the environment required for opening the capsule is very sterile, the tools used to open the capsule are also very limited.

Meanwhile, experts at the Johnson Space Center, where the Bennu asteroid sample facility is stored, had to spend weeks to open it.

Eileen Stansberry, head of the division at the Johnson Space Center, explained that engineers there had designed and developed the latest tools to open the capsule containing samples of the Bennu asteroid.

“Our engineers and scientists have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for months to not only process more than 70g of material we previously had access to, but also design, develop and test new tools that will allow us to overcome this hurdle ,” he said.

Apart from that, he also appreciated the team for successfully opening the unusually large sample capsule of the Bennu asteroid.

“The innovation and dedication of this team is extraordinary. We are all excited to see the remaining treasures of OSIRIS-REx,” he said.

