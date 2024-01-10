NASA Postpones Artemis Mission for Moon Landing

#NASA #Postpones #Artemis #Mission #Moon #Landing

The United States space agency, NASA, stated that it would postpone the international mission to land astronauts on the Moon from the original plan for the end of 2025 to September 2026.

NASA’s Artemis plan, led by the United States, aims to be the first manned landing mission on the Moon in about half a century since the Apollo program. Japan took part in this project.

NASA announced the postponement of the program on Tuesday (09/01/2024). The space agency said test flights before the landing mission, which involves sending astronauts around the Moon and back, would also be delayed by about 10 months until September 2025.

NASA said it needed more time to complete a large spacecraft for the Moon landing, as well as to address development issues related to safety.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized that safety is the top priority. He said NASA decided to give the Artemis team more time to overcome the first challenges in development, operations and integration.

Lunar exploration is scheduled to resume under the Artemis program after 2026. Final arrangements are being made for at least two Japanese astronauts to land on the Moon.

Also Read:  Biden offers help to Japan to recover from the earthquake experienced in the New Year

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Posted on
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Posted on
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
Posted on
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News