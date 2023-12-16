NASA records strongest solar flare in years: magnetic storms expected this weekend | Abroad

#NASA #records #strongest #solar #flare #years #magnetic #storms #expected #weekend

A NASA telescope has captured the largest solar flare in recent years. The eruption on the solar surface happened last Thursday and is the strongest since 2017. The consequences of the intense solar flare could hit Earth this weekend.

The cause of the magnetic storm are so-called coronal mass ejections on Thursday and Friday. Plasma clouds were thrown into space, consisting of electrons, protons and certain atomic nuclei. Thursday also saw a massive solar flare, believed to be the strongest recorded to date.

It was a solar flare of class X2.8. The X rating is only used for the most powerful flares, while the number provides more information about the strength of the solar flare. It is well known that solar flares usually pose a risk to spacecraft and astronauts.

VIDEO: Magnetic storms expected this weekend. Text continues below the video

Influence on the Earth

The Earth can also be affected by this. During Saturday and also on Sunday, the American Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) expects geomagnetic storms of categories G1 (small-scale) to G2 (moderate).

G2 storms can, among other things, require ground control to adjust the orientation of spacecraft. In addition, certain types of radio communications may be affected at higher latitudes. Damage to transformers of electricity networks is also possible. The aurora could also be visible far south of the Arctic.

Since December 2019, solar activity has been increasing again. About every eleven years – in a so-called solar cycle – there are phases of weaker and stronger activity. According to the ESA, the strongest eruption ever was recorded in 2003, when a solar flare of class X28 was measured.

Lunch Update

Daily update of the most important news during lunch.