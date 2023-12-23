NASA reveals a colossal asteroid will pass close to Earth today; Explore size, speed and more

#NASA #reveals #colossal #asteroid #pass #close #Earth #today #Explore #size #speed

NASA has a series of advanced technological equipment used to observe and monitor near-Earth objects (NEOs) such as asteroids, comets and others. Using it, the US space agency revealed that the orbits of both asteroids would bring them closer to Earth today. One of them is a colossal asteroid which is considered a “potentially hazardous object”. This space rock was discovered by NASA’s Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is responsible for monitoring the sky and observing various near-Earth objects (NEO). Study the details of his close approach.

Asteroid 2018 YJ2: Close approach details

According to the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid was named Asteroid 2018 YJ2. This near-Earth space rock is estimated to be within 7 million kilometers of the planet. It is moving towards Earth at an incredible speed of about 47,012 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)!

NASA states that this space rock is included in the group of near-Earth asteroids, namely near-Earth asteroids that cross the Earth and have a semi-axis larger than the Earth. This asteroid is named after the large asteroid Apollo of 1862, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Asteroid 2018 YJ2 has passed Earth before, and this is not its first close approach to Earth. This asteroid first passed Earth in history on May 31, 1902 at a distance of approximately 34 million kilometers. After today, it will approach Earth again on May 28 2027 at a distance of 49 million kilometers.

Also Read:  Breathing contributes to global warming – research

How big is the asteroid?

NASA considers it a potentially dangerous asteroid because of its enormous size. This means that if a space rock hit Earth, the impact would be catastrophic not only for the planet but also for humanity. In terms of size, it is almost 480 feet wide, making it almost as big as a skyscraper!

It is nearly 10 times larger than the Chelyabinsk asteroid, which exploded over the Russian city in 2013, destroying 7,000 buildings and injuring 1,000 people with flying glass shards.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Cell phone in bed: know the dangers
Cell phone in bed: know the dangers
Posted on
With that much wealth, you are in the rich half of Switzerland
With that much wealth, you are in the rich half of Switzerland
Posted on
10 holiday makeup tips: a beauty expert advises how to do it yourself at home
10 holiday makeup tips: a beauty expert advises how to do it yourself at home
Posted on
Tesla Model Y abandoned after towing a semi-trailer
Tesla Model Y abandoned after towing a semi-trailer
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News