NASA reveals experimental plane that breaks the sound barrier without the usual noise

#NASA #reveals #experimental #plane #breaks #sound #barrier #usual #noise

This device allows the development of supersonic commercial aircraft that will dramatically reduce flight time.

As Pam Melroy, deputy administrator of NASA, explained during the plane’s presentation in the Californian town of Palmdale, supersonic planes based on the X-59 will need only half the current time (six hours and 30 minutes) to make the connection to New York – Los Angeles.

The X-59 will fly at a speed of 1488 kilometers per hour, about 1.4 times the speed of sound.

In this way, the supersonic.

When passing the speed of sound, which is around 1,235 kilometers per hour, depending on the conditions, supersonic planes cause a boom that can exceed 200 decibels.

The problems that these sounds cause in inhabited areas have led several States to limit supersonic aviation, effectively restricting its development.

After its presentation this Friday, the X-59 will make a series of test flights. Then, NASA and Lockheed Martin will fly the X-59 over populated areas and collect residents’ opinions about noise.

Also Read:  Bitcoin price falls after erroneous SEC announcement of approval of cryptocurrency exchange funds

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bills payable in Jirakaiky
Bills payable in Jirakaiky
Posted on
Maastricht houseboat residents who were allowed to return home without water | Domestic
Maastricht houseboat residents who were allowed to return home without water | Domestic
Posted on
The wedding gift in 2024. Amounts of money that guests can give
The wedding gift in 2024. Amounts of money that guests can give
Posted on
América de Cali returns to the fray for Vidal and they recognize a new proposal
América de Cali returns to the fray for Vidal and they recognize a new proposal
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News