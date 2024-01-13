NASA reveals experimental plane that breaks the sound barrier without the usual noise

#NASA #reveals #experimental #plane #breaks #sound #barrier #usual #noise

This device allows the development of supersonic commercial aircraft that will dramatically reduce flight time.

As Pam Melroy, deputy administrator of NASA, explained during the plane’s presentation in the Californian town of Palmdale, supersonic planes based on the X-59 will need only half the current time (six hours and 30 minutes) to make the connection to New York – Los Angeles.

The X-59 will fly at a speed of 1488 kilometers per hour, about 1.4 times the speed of sound.

When passing the speed of sound, which is around 1,235 kilometers per hour, depending on the conditions, supersonic planes cause a boom that can exceed 200 decibels.

The problems that these sounds cause in inhabited areas have led several States to limit supersonic aviation, effectively restricting its development.

After its presentation this Friday, the X-59 will make a series of test flights. Then, NASA and Lockheed Martin will fly the X-59 over populated areas and collect residents’ opinions about noise.