NASA reveals mission to prevent a giant asteroid 340 meters wide from hitting Earth

The United States Space Agency (NASA) currently claims to be investigating the possibility that a giant asteroid measuring 340 meters wide will hit Earth in 2029. Therefore, NASA is currently preparing a special mission to prevent this from happening.

According to GBNews sources (28/12), the giant asteroid nicknamed ‘God of Chaos’ is actually predicted not to hit Earth directly if it passes through Earth’s outer orbit. However, the chance of hitting Earth is also not impossible, so NASA feels it is necessary to investigate further through this special mission.

A rocket called OSIRIS-APEX has also been launched to further research the threat from this asteroid in the future. Considering that this asteroid appears every 7,500 thousand years, it can be said that its trajectory will be quite close to the surface of the Earth’s atmosphere, so that the object can even be seen with the naked eye.

“It is suspected that the asteroid Apophis will approach our planet (Earth) on April 13 2029,” explained a NASA spokesperson to GBNews. “Even though Apophis does not touch the earth during this period, it will bring the asteroid close to the earth at a distance of around 32 thousand kilometers from the surface and of course there is the potential to hit several satellites around the earth,” he continued.

“Researchers predict that the size of this asteroid will reach a width of 340 meters and will approach Earth once every 7,500 years,” he concluded.