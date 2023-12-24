NASA rover decodes the past of water on Mars

#NASA #rover #decodes #water #Mars

By: Tanja Banner

The NASA rover “Perseverance” explores Mars and enables researchers to take a look far into the past of the red planet.

San Francisco – The NASA rover “Perseverance” has been on the red planet for more than 1,000 Mars days. During this time, the rover spent a long time studying an ancient river delta in the so-called Jezero Crater. Because the Mars rover can precisely analyze the rocks around it, the research team behind “Perseverance” can now understand the history of the water in Jezero Crater relatively well, as NASA did at a meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU) in San Francisco showed.

“We chose Jezero Crater as a landing site because orbital images show a delta – clear evidence that the crater was once filled by a large lake,” said Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley in a NASA statement. A lake is a potentially habitable environment, and stones from a delta are ideal “for anchoring signs of ancient life in the form of fossils in the geological record,” says Farley.

Artist’s impression: This is what the Jezero crater, where the NASA rover “Perseverance” landed on Mars, might once have looked like: Well filled with water. © NASA/JPL

Exploring Mars: NASA rover searches for ancient microbial life

The researcher emphasizes: “After thorough research, we pieced together the geological history of the crater and recorded its lake and river phase from start to finish.” According to the information, the crater on Mars was created by an asteroid impact almost four billion years ago. After the Perseverance rover landed in February 2021, the research team quickly discovered that the crater floor is made of igneous rock formed by magma underground or by volcanic activity on the surface.

Hundreds of millions of years after its formation, the first river emerged in the crater – this is indicated by sandstone and mudstone that “Perseverance” found. Above it are salty mudstones that indicate a shallow lake formed by evaporation. According to the researchers, this lake was said to have had a diameter of up to 35 kilometers and a depth of 30 meters. Later, fast-flowing water transported rocks from outside the crater into Jezero Crater and dispersed them there.

NASA explores Mars: “We had to look at the crater up close”

“We were able to see these chapters of Jezero’s history in broad strokes from orbital images, but we needed to get a close look at the crater with Perseverance to understand the timeline in detail,” explains Libby Ives, of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of NASA, which leads the “Perseverance” mission.

The NASA rover has so far taken rock samples from 23 different locations in the Jezero Crater and stored them on Mars for a possible later retrieval operation. For example, one sample contains phosphate – it is often associated with life as we know it on Earth. Another sample contains a lot of fine-grained silica – the material is known to preserve ancient fossils on Earth.

Environment on Mars could preserve remnants of ancient life

“On Earth, this fine-grained silica is often found in places that were once sandy,” says JPL’s Morgan Cable. “This is the type of environment in which the remains of ancient life could be preserved on Earth and found later.” The research team is using the Perseverance rover to search for evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. The mission also characterizes the geology of the red planet and is intended to find out more about its past climate.

The US rover “Perseverance” (r) next to the mini helicopter “Ingenuity” on Mars. © NASA/JPL

But the future is also being considered, as the rover has two groundbreaking technology demonstrations on board. The “Ingenuity” helicopter, which proved that rotor flights are possible on Mars, and the “Moxie” experiment, which has now been discontinued but previously showed that it is possible to obtain oxygen on Mars.

Further exploration of Mars: “Ideal conditions”

Cable is optimistic about further exploration of Mars: “We have ideal conditions to find signs of ancient life, because we find carbonates and phosphates, which indicate a watery, habitable environment, as well as silica, which is excellent “Suitable for preservation”. (tab)