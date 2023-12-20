NASA says an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building will fly very close to Earth today; check the details

#NASA #asteroid #size #Empire #State #Building #fly #close #Earth #today #check #details

Due to persistent asteroid strikes, NASA and other space agencies have developed an arsenal of space and ground-based telescopes to find and track these ancient space rocks. Now, the US space agency, using sophisticated ground-based and space telescopes, has shed light on the colossal asteroid that is expected to pass by Earth today, December 20. The asteroid’s orbit will bring it very close to Earth, which NASA calls a “close approach.” Learn the details of a near-Earth encounter with an asteroid the size of the Empire State Building.

Asteroid 2008 EV5: Detail

The asteroid was named Asteroid 2008 EV5 or 341843 by NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). This attracted the interest of astronomers and NASA experts because of its enormous size. According to NASA, the asteroid is about 350 meters wide, comparable to the size of the famous Empire State Building! Given its size, if asteroid 2008 EV5 collided with this planet, it could potentially cause major damage, especially if it landed in a densely populated area.

According to the space agency, the asteroid 2008 EV5 will pass Earth at its closest distance today, December 20, at a distance of 6.3 million kilometers. While these distances may seem significant, they are relatively small in astronomical measurements given the asteroid’s enormous size. Asteroid 2008 EV5 has approached Earth in its orbit at a dizzying speed of 19,243 kilometers per hour!

It was added to NASA’s short-range approach list and is considered a potentially hazardous asteroid due to its short approach distance and enormous size.

It belongs to the Athena asteroid group, namely near-Earth asteroids (NEA) that cross the Earth, whose semimajor axis is smaller than the Earth’s axis. Their name comes from the asteroid 2062 Athena, and the first planet of this type was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at the Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976.