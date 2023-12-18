NASA says Apollo group asteroids will be within 2.3 million kilometers of Earth; Check size, speed

To date, NASA has discovered nearly 298,148 asteroids using advanced ground-based and space telescopes and satellites, including the NEOWISE, Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey telescopes. Using this advanced technology, the US space agency has tracked an asteroid that is expected to pass closely by Earth on December 18. This is the only asteroid that will approach Earth at this time. From size to approach distance, learn everything about the close encounter with asteroid 2023 XL11.

Asteroid 2023 XL11: Details

According to the space agency, the asteroid, named Asteroid 2023 XL11, is moving in its orbit at a dizzying speed of 42,021 kilometers per hour, much faster than an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)! According to NASA’s Defense Coordination Office (PDCO), which is tasked with monitoring the sky and observing various near-Earth objects (NEO), asteroid 2023 XL11 will pass Earth at a distance of 2.3 million kilometers. It is important to note that although it has been named a near-Earth asteroid due to its short travel distance, it is not expected to actually impact the planet.

Asteroid 2023 XL11 is included in the group of near-Earth asteroids which are included in the Apollo group and is a space rock that cuts across the Earth whose semimajor axis is larger than the Earth’s axis. This asteroid is named after the large asteroid Apollo of 1862, which was discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Despite its proximity, the asteroid is considered harmless and is not classified as a potentially dangerous object. NASA estimates that the asteroid is almost 15 meters wide, making it almost as big as a house.

Asteroid 2023 XL11: Previous approach

NASA also revealed that the asteroid 2023 XL11 has never passed Earth before and this will be its first close approach. According to NASA’s JPL, Apollo group asteroids are not expected to fly past the planet in the near future.

