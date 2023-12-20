NASA sends 4k cat video to Earth from 19 million miles away – IT Pro – .Geeks

#NASA #sends #cat #video #Earth #million #miles #Pro #.Geeks

As @aikebah also indicates above, this is incorrect

You are talking about binary units and the prefixes are different for that. The prefixes k, M, G, B, T (and PEZYRQ…) are the decimal (base-10) prefixes as defined in SI – these are kilo, mega, giga, and so on. The binary prefixes are Ki, Mi, Gi, Ti (and Pi, Ei, Zi, Yi, etc.). That stands for kibi, mebi, gibi, and so on.

On top of that, there are also a few JEDEC standards from the 1990s that largely use the SI prefixes, but in binary arithmetic. That’s where the confusion comes from. However, these are used less and less, precisely because they don’t make any sense. The SI existed long before JEDEC started and has now all been standardized in ISO/IEC 80000 – or the ISQ, which now forms the basis for the SI. This was all established in 2008.

Windows still uses the JEDEC prefixes; so where Windows says that a file is 1 MB, it should actually be 1 MiB or 1.05 MB (rounded off, this is of course 1.048576). Apple has (as is often the case) sort of abandoned it. MacOS from 10.6 (2009) is decimal, on iOS this is only from iOS 11 (2017) and watchOS is still binary. Hard drive manufacturers have always used the SI prefixes; when they talk about 1 MB, they actually mean 1 million bytes. That is why a 1 TB (1 terabyte) hard drive is/was shown as 931 “GB”; so that is 931 GiB, not GB. The fault lies with Microsoft (and previously Apple), not the hard drive manufacturers. They use the correct prefix.

The only exception in all this is the “k” prefixes. Kilo (10^3) ​​in SI has a prefix of k, that is, a lowercase letter k. The IEC counterpart is Ki. “KB” always means the same as “KiB”, because KB is defined by JEDEC as 1024 bytes and “KB” does not exist in SI. MB, GB and TB (JEDEC did not go further; they do not have a prefix for 1 pebibyte) are ambiguous, because they are equivalent to MiB/GiB/TiB.

Edit: by the way, let’s guess which country JEDEC originally comes from and why they use the K incorrectly… the country where dates are written down completely nonsensically and where they measure everything with limbs and random objects

