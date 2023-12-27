NASA Sends Video of a Cat Tatting from Space to Earth

#NASA #Sends #Video #Cat #Tatting #Space #Earth

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — In a successful demonstration of new laser communications capabilities, NASA beamed ultra high definition (UHD) video across space 19 million miles or about 30.5 million km from the Psyche spacecraft to early Earth this month.

Reported Engadget, Tuesday (26/12/2023), this is the first video streaming UHD is sent from space via laser. The video is a 15-second clip featuring an orange cat named Taters chasing a laser dot.

The signal from the video sent on December 11 reached Earth within 101 seconds from Psyche’s current location. That is, about 80 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

It was uploaded before the mission launched, and sent back home with transceiver laser flight aboard Psyche at 267Mbps. The spacecraft, which began its journey in October, is on its way to study metal-rich asteroids in the main asteroid belt between the planets Mars and Jupiter.

“Despite transmitting from millions of miles away, it is capable of sending video faster than most internet connections broadband,” said Ryan Rogalin, receiver electronics lead for the project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab. In fact, after receiving the video at Palomar, it was sent to JPL via the internet, and the connection was slower than signals coming from space.