NASA Shoots Indian Robot on the Moon Using Laser

#NASA #Shoots #Indian #Robot #Moon #Laser

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States (US) Space Agency, NASA, reportedly fired a laser at an Indian lander robot named Vikram. But don’t worry, this is not a space war between two countries.

This activity is an experiment. The goal is to find out the location of objects on the Moon.

The laser was fired by the Reconnaissance Orbiter to penetrate a distance of 100 kilometers from orbit to the surface of the Moon. The test succeeded in hitting a target that was 5 centimeters wide, quoted from IFL ScienceFriday (26/1/2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT

The laser that was sent was successfully captured by Vikram. Next, the robot reflects the laser back to where it came from.

IFL Science writing reflects light to and from the satellite to determine its orbital position. Meanwhile laser shooting experiments on the Moon were carried out to determine the location of a stationary object.

Vikram’s robot is no longer working and has never moved its location. But in the future, this experiment will be useful for finding out the location of moving missions on the Moon.

The retroreflector that Vikram used in this experiment was the size of an oreo and was developed by Xiaoli Sun’s team. The tool is said to be able to reflect light received by the robot from all directions.

The tool used is optical. So it is more efficient because there is no need to use power or maintenance.

For the last 13 years NASA has usually used the Lunar Orbiter altimeter, LOLA for laser instruments. However, unfortunately LOLA is not designed to reach small targets.

Also Read:  This adventure exploration game is temporarily completely free in the Epic Games Store

Usually LOLA can only target a width of 10 meters. So it’s quite difficult to fire lasers at smaller targets.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

Next Article

NASA Reveals Moonquakes Keep Water Sources Secret

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Battal İlgezdi resigned from CHP
Battal İlgezdi resigned from CHP
Posted on
Eva Jinek about salary at AvroTros: ‘It is still gigantic’ | Stars
Eva Jinek about salary at AvroTros: ‘It is still gigantic’ | Stars
Posted on
Regional league: Aaron Herzog leaves Alemannia Aachen
Regional league: Aaron Herzog leaves Alemannia Aachen
Posted on
Opening up about a young woman with terminal cancer who squeezed her heart and endured the pain while testing medicine. buy life time
Opening up about a young woman with terminal cancer who squeezed her heart and endured the pain while testing medicine. buy life time
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News